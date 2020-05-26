BearDigest
Matt Nagy Considered Among Longshots for Top Coach

Gene Chamberlain

It's only been 15 months since Matt Nagy received the award for being named NFL Coach of the Year.

How quickly they forget.

BetMGM established betting lines for NFL Coach of the Year in the 2020 season and if you check out the lines you'd think they forgot who was coaching the Chicago Bears.

Nagy's not up there with favorite Bill Belichick, who is +1000, or even Titans coach Mike Vrabel and new Cowboys coah Mike McCarthy, who are second at +1400.

Mike McCarthy. Aaron Rodgers probably has somethng to say about that.

No, Nagy is rated s far down the list only three coaches in the league bring back more cash per bet at +5000: Doug Marrone of Jacksonville, Texans coach Bill O'Brien and yes, Lions coach Matt Patricia.

Nagy is +4000 right along with former Bears offensive coordinator and Jets coach Adam Gase, Giants coach Joe Judge, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

Considering what Nagy did with the team in 2018 and the betting line, Nagy could very well be the best bet on the chart for those hoping to make cash. Lynn and O'Brien might be as good or even better bets.

Nagy is longer odds than even first-year coach Matt Rhule with rebuilding Carolina, Redskins coach Ron Rivera and another team completely rebuilding, and his old defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (+3500).

The odds makers are expecting big things from Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury in Year 2 by making him +1600. Even Zac Taylor, whose Bengals won two games last year and are going with a rookie quarterback, received a better shot at +2500 than Nagy.

