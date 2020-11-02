After another third quarter fiasco, some more confusion in the huddle and Nick Foles losing the feed in his helmet headset at least once, Bears coach Matt Nagy seems at a loss.

He's not happy and it came to a head after the 26-23 overtime loss to New Orleans. He even pointed some criticism at Foles.

"You're right, there is. There are issues there," Nagy said about the confusion. That's what bothers me. And that's what pisses me off, is that is that there is that issue still's going on. Excuse my French.

"But, you know, we're reading it from a wristband. So, you know. I just I'm struggling with that right now, and it's it's getting you in a hole, it's called, you know, in and so that has to."

Foles still wears a wristband with plays on his arm to help in an offense he wasn't running before August.

The Bears managed 329 yards of offense and Foles put up a passer rating of 92.7 with two touchdown passes but going scoreless in a third quarter for the seventh time in eight games was more than Nagy could bear.

It even had wide receiver Allen Robinson so upset he went for a walkabout while wearing an upset face.

"When you're in the game, things can be frustrating especially when you're not moving the ball how you want to or something like that," Robinson said. "For me, I'm not a person who is about to go ... I'm not getting up people's faces and stuff like that.

"For me, I just took a walk to try to figure out if there was anything that I could do better. Anything I wasn't seeing or something like that based on what was going on. So again, that's how I always kind of do it. If I ever get frustrated or if there is ever frustrating moments in the game, I cool myself firstly and then go back and try to figure out, you know, OK, what could we better at here or there. Again, there is no reason for me to come over to the bench frustrated trying to figured how I could be better and how we could better when I don't have a calm mind."

Robinson made six catches for 87 yards after he didn't practice the entire week due to a concussion, and he laid out for a pass in the end zone on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Foles.

There was a 50-yard completion to Darnell Mooney, the longest pass for the Bears since Nov. 2 last year. And David Montgomery had a 38-yard run for the longest run by a Bears running back this season.

Yet the consistency wasn't there. And worse, there was Javon Wims' silly penalty for fighting, an interception a play after the 15-yard penalty and an offense that went dead in the third quarter once again before reviving after they faced a 23-13 deficit. There were the penalties for delay of game and false start then on Cordarrelle Patterson that led to the first drive of the third quarter dying.

"We just need to communicate better, and that's something that we'll have to talk about as we go forward," Foles said. "That's something that we as players and coaches will get together and figure out where the issues are lying because I don't have an answer for you.

"I know that each game we've had a couple instances that hasn't ... the communication has been lost, so we need to figure out what's going on."

