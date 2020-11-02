SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Matt Nagy Fed Up with Communication Troubles

Gene Chamberlain

After another third quarter fiasco, some more confusion in the huddle and Nick Foles losing the feed in his helmet headset at least once, Bears coach Matt Nagy seems at a loss.

He's not happy and it came to a head after the 26-23 overtime loss to New Orleans. He even pointed some criticism at Foles.

"You're right, there is. There are issues there," Nagy said about the confusion. That's what bothers me. And that's what pisses me off, is that is that there is that issue still's going on. Excuse my French.

"But, you know, we're reading it from a wristband. So, you know. I just I'm struggling with that right now, and it's it's getting you in a hole, it's called, you know, in and so that has to."

Foles still wears a wristband with plays on his arm to help in an offense he wasn't running before August.

The Bears managed 329 yards of offense and Foles put up a passer rating of 92.7 with two touchdown passes but going scoreless in a third quarter for the seventh time in eight games was more than Nagy could bear.

It even had wide receiver Allen Robinson so upset he went for a walkabout while wearing an upset face.

"When you're in the game, things can be frustrating especially when you're not moving the ball how you want to or something like that," Robinson said. "For me, I'm not a person who is about to go ... I'm not getting up people's faces and stuff like that.

"For me, I just took a walk to try to figure out if there was anything that I could do better. Anything I wasn't seeing or something like that based on what was going on. So again, that's how I always kind of do it. If I ever get frustrated or if there is ever frustrating moments in the game, I cool myself firstly and then go back and try to figure out, you know, OK, what could we better at here or there. Again, there is no reason for me to come over to the bench frustrated trying to figured how I could be better and how we could better when I don't have a calm mind."

Robinson made six catches for 87 yards after he didn't practice the entire week due to a concussion, and he laid out for a pass in the end zone on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Foles.

There was a 50-yard completion to Darnell Mooney, the longest pass for the Bears since Nov. 2 last year. And David Montgomery had a 38-yard run for the longest run by a Bears running back this season.

Yet the consistency wasn't there. And worse, there was Javon Wims' silly penalty for fighting, an interception a play after the 15-yard penalty and an offense that went dead in the third quarter once again before reviving after they faced a 23-13 deficit. There were the penalties for delay of game and false start then on Cordarrelle Patterson that led to the first drive of the third quarter dying.

"We just need to communicate better, and that's something that we'll have to talk about as we go forward," Foles said. "That's something that we as players and coaches will get together and figure out where the issues are lying because I don't have an answer for you.

"I know that each game we've had a couple instances that hasn't ... the communication has been lost, so we need to figure out what's going on."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Gene Chamberlain
Gene Chamberlain

Editor

Without the timeout I'm guessing the Bears would have given up a field goal at most. That's four points. What was the final score? Oh yeah, they lost by 3. Nagy coaches like an offensive guy and needs to learn to use the defensive mentality at times

Foggwest
Foggwest

Wouldn't it be nice if our "Dumbass" coach looked at the play calling and decided it needed to improve ? Maybe he could designate a coordinator to run/call plays while the head coach improved his game decision making ? Why call a timeout with less than a minute to go in the first half when it was apparent that the Saints were content to let the clock run out ? In the event the Bears got a stop they would have got the ball back deep in their own territory. Did he even notice that the Bears were missing 4 starting o-linemen ? Take the 10 point halftime lead with the opening kickoff of the second half, why give Brees a chance to stick a knife in you ?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grading the Bears: Inconsistency Eating at the Offense

The Chicago Bears on offense continue to play through spurts of terribly sporadic production and on Sunday they even had spurts on defense and special teams contributing to a 26-23 loss to New Orleans.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Frustration Hits Boiling Point in Defeat

More injuries, an ejection of Javon Wims, a blown 10-point lead, a 10-point comeback and finally a 26-23 loss in overtime to New Orleans left the Chicago Bears 5-3 on the first half of the season.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Saints | In-Game Blog

A look live at the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints game from Soldier Field as the Bears attempt to avoid their first losing streak of the 2020 season and finish the first half of the season at 6-2.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Saints TV, Radio, Prediction, Game Day Glance

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears game day glance with odds, prediction, TV and radio information and the key matchups.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Trying to Avoid Deja Vu Against the Saints

The New Orleans Saints dominated the Chicago Bears last year without Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara, and now they come to Soldier Field without their top receivers.

Gene Chamberlain

by

PRBear

Bears Promote Return Man Dwayne Harris

Dwayne Harris has been brought up from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and the Chicago Bears could use him in place of Ted Ginn Jr. to return punts.

Gene Chamberlain

Three Matchups Bears Need to Win Against Saints

The Bears are depleted on the offensive line and the New Orleans Saints receiver corps is injury- and COVID-marred, and this makes for some interesting matchups from the Bears standpoint in Sunday's game.

Gene Chamberlain

Three Matchup Challenges Saints Present for Bears

Some of the most dependable or explosive Chicago Bears players appear to be facing difficult matchups when they play the New Orleans Saints Sunday at Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

Allen Robinson Given Clearance to Play Against Saints

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson passed the concussion protocol on Saturday and will be available to play in Sunday's game against New Orleans.

Gene Chamberlain

The Rise and Fall of Bears Running Game

Flourishing after three weeks, the bottom has now fallen completely out of the Chicago Bears running attack and it has everyone from coach Matt Nagy to running back David Montgomery and the offensive line scrambling for answers.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain