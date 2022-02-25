Matt Nagy Back Working for His Old Boss

Matt Nagy has officially returned from whence he came.

The former Bears coach was announced Friday as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs on Andy Reid's staff.

Basically, Nagy is replacing former quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka. The former Northwestern quarterback left the Chiefs to become New York Giants offensive coordinator for new coach Brian Daboll.

Nagy came to the Bears from the Chiefs in January of 2018 as head coach and was fired on Jan. 10 after a 6-11 season, his first losing season in four as Chicago coach.

With the Chiefs, Nagy will be working with or under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It was Bieniemy who took Nagy's old job when he left to become Bears coach. Despite constant speculation he'll become a head coach, Bieniemy hasn't been hired. Bieniemy's contract had expired and on Friday he signed a new contract for one year with the Chiefs.

It was the second straight day one of the fired Bears decision makers was hired elsewhere. General manager Ryan Pace was fired along with Nagy and on Thursday the Atlanta Falcons hired him as a senior personnel executive.

Many members of Nagy's staff have been hired by NFL teams so far. Former offensive line coach Juan Castillo was hired as the new tight ends coach of the Washington Commanders.

Other Nagy assistants known to have caught on with other NFL teams are wide receivers assistant Chris Jackson as Jaguars wide receivers coach, defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend as Jaguars defensive passing game coordinaor and cornerbacks coach, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor as Panthers special teams coordinator, defensive line coach Chris Rumph as Vikings defensive line coach, outsidel linebackers coach Bill Shuey as Jaguars outside linebackers coach, senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine as Vikings assistant head coach, running backs coach Michael Pitre as Falcons running backs coach and defensive coordinator Sean Desai as Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defense.

Two other former Nagy assistants are now coaching in college: former Bears inside linebackers coach Bill McGovern as UCLA defensive coordinator and former Bears offensive line assistant coach as Nebraska offensive line coach.

Among notable coaches not back with a team yet are offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator John DeFilippo.

