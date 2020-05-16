Matt Nagy sees a changed Mitchell Trubisky as he looks at him on a computer screen.

When Nagy held a press gathering via Zoom Friday he started to describe Trubisky in Year 4 like he did at the start of Year 3, the new and improved Trubisky.

Caution: Look for a grain of salt to take before reading.

"There's in the time that we're allowed to be with these players, you have to find time to have individual discussions and we've had those," Nagy said. "And I've seen a player, in Mitch, in the previous two years he's learning how to play the quarterback position.

"That doesn't always mean on the field, that means off the field—watching tape, what notes do you take, what's your schedule going to be? Right? How do you accept coaching? How do you give feedback? And all of that stuff has been going on right now, has been going on in different ways."

It's all enough to make you wonder what Trubisky actually was doing then in the past.

"And I can see he's starting to create his own way, his own habits," Nagy continued. "And obviously the biggest thing is none of it matters unless we all go out there and do it on the field, and now that's going to be the next challenge, taking it onto the field and doing it through a competition."

The last bit of qualification really helped validate Nagy's comments. Otherwise, he was starting to sound too much like when he met with the media in late May of 2019.

You remember the comments after watching Trubisky at actual organized team activities and not virtual learning computer thingy ... whatever this is.

"Last year, I kept talking about 101," Nagy said then. "Now, without a doubt, I can say with pure conviction we’re in 202 right now. And we don’t need to have a live game to see mentally where he’s at with calling the plays.

"I mean, he’s doing things in the last two days that last year at this time he wasn’t even close to. So that’s exciting. You won’t always see it right now, it’s more of a pass emphasis—so if you see a lot of incompletions in practice."

So it's safe to say Trubisky is still a light in everyone's eye at Halas Hall, or in their homes on their video screens, but we'll need to see it on the actual field to believe it's more than just coachspeak. The past has taught us this much.

