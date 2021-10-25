Bears Coach Matt Nagy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bears special teams coach in charge of work at Halas Hall with Matt Nagy testing positive for COVID-19.

Matt Nagy won't be around the Bears for practice this week and it has nothing to do with his coaching or the team's struggles.

Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be operating remotely while the team prepares for Sunday's home game with the San Francisco 49ers.

Nagy said during the offseason he had been vaccinated.

The situation occurs as the team has gone through number of recent cases of players or coaches testing positive or going into the NFL COVID-19 protocol.

Receivers coach Mike Furrey missed the last two games in the protocol.

On Sunday, both tackle Elijah Wilkinson and linebacker Caleb Johnson went on reserve/COVID-19 hours before the 38-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Tight end Jimmy Graham went on the list on Friday, and earlier in the week edge rusher Robert Quinn joined running back Damien Williams on the list. Williams has since been removed from it.

Nagy was away from the team in the offseason during organized team activities due to COVID-19 protocol, as well.

This week special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will be in charge for team meetings and not offensive coordinator Bill Lazor or defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

"That again is what we did in OTAS," Nagy said to media via Zoom on Monday. "That will allow Bill and Sean to stay focused with their sides."

Nagy said this is a plan devised in 2020 when the COVID-19 epidemic first became a problem.

The Bears have lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

:This is something that for us, it’s a reminder for all of us to be extremely cautious and to understand where we’re at," Nagy said. "We’ve seen it with other teams in the league and society in general, so we’re working through that.

"In OTAs, we kind of went through this before where I was out. I know our group of coaches and players are extremely resilient. For us moving forward, we’re going to have a good plan in place–all different plans put in place."

There are still some Bears who have not been vaccinated, but the team does not release this information.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven