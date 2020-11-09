It's possible Matt Nagy will give up play-calling responsibilities for the Nov. 16 night game against the Minnesota Vikings.

If he does, Bears fans might never know it.

Nagy said Monday he is still studying the situation after the offense failed again in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Tennesee Titans.

"I'm looking at all that right now," Nagy said. "I meant what I said (Sunday). So, with where we're at right now as an offense and struggling the way we are, you have to be able to look at everything including myself.

"We'll see where that goes. We play Monday and we will make the best decision possible here. And I think that that's a part of some of the decisions we'll look at, that's for sure."

The Bears are last in the NFL in rushing, 21st in the league in passing and 28th in scoring.

The Bears actually scored as many points Sunday as their defense allowed, but gave up a defensive touchdown on Desmond King's 64-yard fumble return.

As for how quickly the Bears need to decide on this play-calling issue, you'll never know.

"I don't know and in all honesty, and again with all due respect, if anything was to happen I'm not sure you (media) would know," Nagy said.

In other words, they would attempt to keep this information in-house even though it likely would leak out.

While Nagy was with the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid dumped play-calling responsibility on him in 2017. The Chiefs started out 5-0, then they went 1-6 in their next seven before rebounding to make the playoffs.

Reid went to Nagy in a loss to the Jets as they fell to 6-6, and then the Nagy called them as they went into the playoffs and lost to Tennessee.

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor has been a play caller as an offensive coordinator with Miami and Cincinnati. Quarterbacks coach John DeFillipo also did this with the Minnesota Vikings and the Jacksonville Jaguars as an offensive coordinator.

Passing game coordinator Dave Ragone has never done it, but has been in the Bears offensive system longer than the other two.

"First off, it's a really hard job," DeFillipo said. "And I respect all 32 guys in this league that have that responsibility because it's not an easy job. I joke with my wife all the time, besides the President of the United States, whoever that may be, Democrat, Republican, it's probably the most criticized in the United States, because No. 1 everyone thinks they can do it and they can't. And it's a really hard job.

"The amount of preparation and the amount of time that goes into it, to give your time the best chance of success is very time consuming. It's hard. It's a hard job. But you trust your preparation. This is all you can do is as a play caller is put all your time and energy into preparing not only the players but preparing your mind and preparing yourself for the certain situations that may happen in the game and you trust your preparation."

