Micah Parsons in a Chicago uniform? Bears Nation imagines the unimaginable

In 2025, will Micah Parsons be wearing silver and blue or navy and orange?
/ Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL is a business, and sometimes adding or subtracting a player has nothing to do with how good he might or might not be. Whether it involves the bottom line, positional fit, or personal animosity, elite pieces are moved.

Micah Parsons is elite. Like, really elite. Like, one of the most elite. Like, ever. And he might be moved.

As reported by the ever-reliable Ian Rapoport, we might see the former Penn Stater in non-Cowboys uniform come August:

“Sources say the long-term future of Micah Parsons with his current [team] is also up in the air as massive contract extensions loom and [a] new coaching [staff takes] over with the Dallas Cowboys.”

Bears Fans Want In

Chicagoans, staring at a star-starved defense, naturally took to social media, where they begged the football deities to bring Parsons to the Land of Lincoln.

Fans aren’t the only folks in love with the sack machine—there’s an opinionated Bears player who's very much on board with a Parsons deal:

When Jaquan Brisker speaks, most everybody listens—and hopefully Bears GM Ryan Poles will do just that.

