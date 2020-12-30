Mitchell Trubisky Given Chicago Media's Good Guy Award

HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Mitchell Trubisky Given Chicago Media Good Guy Award

Mitchell Trubisky might take a beating in the press and on social media but members of the Chicago PFWA named him the winner of the 2020 Good Guy Award
Chicago media might drag Mitchell Trubisky through the dirt, as Cordarrelle Patterson said last week, but they also know a good guy when they see one.

The Bears quarterback on Wednesday was awarded the annual Good Guy Award by Chicago's chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs.

Last year's winner, wide receiver Allen Robinson, finished second in the balloting while a member of the Bears P.R. staff, Eric Szczepinski, was third in balloting. Szczepinski was most responsible for conducting the Zoom interview sessions held throughout the pandemic season with Chicago Bears players and coaches.

Others receiving multiple votes were Tashaun Gipson and Roquan Smith, tied for fourth, followed by Akiem Hicks, Jaylon Johnson, Nick Foles and coach Matt Nagy.

The award was begun in 2005 and local chapters of the PFWA around the league name winners.

In Chicago, the most recent winners were: quarterback Josh McCown in 2013, safety Ryan Mundy in 2014, offensive lineman Matt Slauson in 2015, defensive back Tracy Porter in 2016, tight end Zach Miller in 2017, cornerback Prince Amukamara in 2018 and Robinson last year.

