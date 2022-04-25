The consensus of mock drafts across the web have led one quarter of the time to one particular player being selected by the Chicago Bears.

The compilation of public opinion brought the Bears a wide receiver and a defensive lineman in Round 2 for Friday when they begin selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFLmockdraftdatabase.com compiles key mock drafts across the web and comes up with concensus information. Until this week they hadn't posted a full second round, and with so few mocks taking it beyond Round 1 until mid-April it's understandable why.

The mocks have spoken now and 25% of those compiled by the NFL Mock Draft Data Base off the internet say the Bears are selecting North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson with the 39th pick in this draft.

Public opinion obviously has Justin Fields on its mind, too, providing him with a big, go-to X-receiver.

Watson ran the 10th fastest time among all player at the combine in March, posting a time of 4.36 seconds. Watson, who is just over 6-foot-4 and is 208 pounds combined that run with an outstanding vertical leap of 38.5 inches.

The Bison didn't use Watson excessively as a receiver in their run-oriented attack as he had 105 receptions in four seasons for 2,139 yards, an average of 20.4 yards per catch. He finished with 14 career TD receptions.

They used him occasionally as a ball carrier on end-around plays and he averaged 8.0 yards per rush with 49 attempts and 392 yards for two TDs.

Watson also logged time on special teams with 27 career returns for a 25.4-yard average and two TDs, both in the 2020 season.

The consensus is Georgia receiver George Pickens will go at 37 to Houston, just before the Bears pick. Jaquan Brisker, a safety from Penn State who visited the Bears at Halas Hall, was pegged as No. 38 to the Jets just ahead of the Bears.

The consensus also was achieved for the remainder of Round 2, and at No. 48 the mocks have the Bears selecting defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal of Texas A%M. He was a pick at 48 to the Bears on 14% of mocks, with Chicago area native Perrion Winfrey going a pick after the Bears on 13% of mocks.

Leal is the ideal size for a three technique defensive tackle in today's game at 6-4, 290. He made 13 sacks and 25 tackles for loss with the Aggies, while also deflecting five passes, forcing two fumbles and making one interception.

