The theme to Bears training camp on the offensive line has been experimentation and looking at various combinations.

Even now, they're looking at second-year player Teven Jenkins at right guard, second-year blocker Larry Borom at right tackle and rookie Braxton Jones at left tackle, despite having veterans available like Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield.

It's enough to make conspiracy theorists believe they had this all in mind from Day 1 but only wanted to be sure by testing inexperienced players through two preseason games and training camp practices.

It's not as obvious or publicized, but the Bears have been looking at different approaches with their defensive front as well. It's been largely with the pass rush where this has happened but not entirely.

"We've got a lot of guys who have rushing ability," Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones said.

In the Lovie Smith era with Rod Marinelli as defensive coordinator, the Bears did not refer much to defensive ends or tackles but instead to "rush men."

It's a similar concept here now in the same scheme, and there is more involved than just lining up at end or tackle and rushing.

"You kind of have to know the science behind it, which is four equals one," Jones said. "Everybody has to know what everybody's doing. And also the personnel that you have around you on the D-line. Who's your end, who's your tackle, who's your right end, who's your right three technique?

"So it's just, you gotta know who you're in the game with because all that matters."

What is certain about the rush is in passing situations, especially in games when they have a lead, the Bears will come with plenty of substitutions on the defensive front throughout games. They'll try to keep pass rushers fresh.

In obvious pass rushing situations, they could even have three or four edge rusher types on the field, although replacing Jones at tackle would be more for the sake of rest because he can be a strong rusher at three technique.

Mario Edwards Jr. could be on the field with Jones at the tackle spots in the rush. There have been some looks they have shown with end Trevis Gipson lining up at tackle for the rush besides or in addition to Jones, and Al-Quadin Muhammad joined Robert Quinn at the ends.

It could be opponent-specific and definitely would be situational.

"Right now in training camp, everybody's trying to jell together," Jones said. "We're putting different groups out there, we;re putting different personnel in, putting all ends, putting all tackles, two ends and two tackles, three tackles one end."

It would seem moving Robert Quinn off the right end spot would be a no-no. He came to Chicago saying he was uncomfortable at going to the left side, perhaps moreso even than being asked to drop into pass coverage as an outside linebacker.

Trevis Gipson was a college end with his hand in the dirt, became a standup linebacker and now has his hand in the dirt again. But with the way the Bears are mixing their rush in practice, he can even go from end to the inside at times.

"I think I'm comfortable in my pass rush," he said. "I think I can go inside and outside honestly.

"You know, do I have a preference? My preference is getting to the quarterback. So it doesn't really matter whether it's A gap, B gap, C gap coming off outside the tight end D gap or whatever the case may be. But I think I have some good strengths and I utilize my quickness when I do rush inside now. I think it could help."

The Bears have had some pleasant surprises up front throughout camp.

One recent one is defensive tackle Angelo Blackson's versatility.

Never in his career had he been in a 4-3 base defense. So it was easy to think of him as mis-cast for this one-gap approach as a classical two-gap player.

Instead, he has been lining up occasionally as a three technique and has made plays. He had a tipped pass in Thursday's win at Seattle and another one in practice Sunday that led to an interception.

Both nose tackles Khyiris Tonga and Mike Pennell have surfaced as playmakers, Pennel with a forced fumble against the Chiefs and Tonga on a rare interception and 80-yard return for a TD by a 332-pound lineman in Saturday's practice.

Backup tackle Trevon Coley is leading the team with three of their seven sacks for two preseason games.

Whatever mix or matched group they have on the field, there is one common theme.

"You know, man, I gotta be honest, our head coach, all of our coaches, our defensive coaches, they preach this full throttle," Gipson said. "So you know, even when you are tired, they want the same, they want Play 1 to look like Play 10. So it's not a matter of, you know, lowering the standard or comparing and contrasting. They want everything out of you every single play and that's what we're doing. That's what we're buying into.

"And, you know, like I said to the last (reporter's question), it's still steps that we have to take day by day, but I think with that type of pressure on us it's inevitable to reach the goals that we want."

