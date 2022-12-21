Police were summoned to Halas Hall Wednesday afternoon to examine a suspicious package.

The Bears locked down Halas Hall in the lunch hour as police arrived on the premises to investigate a suspicious package.

Team officials announced no one would be able to leave the campus or come in, and the package was put in the parking lot for the police to examine.

Shortly after the announcement, the Bears gave the all clear, about 12:45 p.m.

Team officials didn't reveal what was found when the package was opened.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven