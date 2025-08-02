New ranking reveals where Bears' coaching staff really stands ahead of 2025 season
Last year this time, it was quarterback Caleb Williams who inspired confidence and hope for a Chicago Bears franchise that's lacked both for many years. This year, it's head coach Ben Johnson who's taking those feelings to another level.
In part, it's because the duo of Johnson and Williams is unlike any quarterback-coach combination Chicago has ever experienced. But it's also because Ben Johnson has been the belle of the coaching ball for the last two offseasons. The Bears never got that guy; in 2025, they did.
So, yeah, things feel different around here. That hope for a brighter future, and the confidence in this coaching staff to get it done, feels real. It's not the same old Chicago Bears anymore. At least, we don't think it is.
Sure, there's a reality that exists that could test even the most die-hard Bears fan's fandom. Johnson could be a flop. Williams could be a bust. And, worst of all, they could both crash and burn at the same time.
Yikes.
But that doesn't feel likely. There are too many smart football people who have extremely high opinions of Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams individually. So, of course, bringing them together should be a near failproof strategy.
Caution is still required, however. It's why ESPN's Ben Solak ranked the Chicago Bears' coaching staff 22nd in his latest coaching staff rankings ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
Indeed, it is a high ranking for a first-time head coach.
"I would usually hesitate to stick a first-time head coach this high, but I can't look you in the face and say, "I'd rather have the Cardinals or Panthers or Falcons staff over this group." Johnson has deservedly been the apple of the league's eye for a few coaching searches now," Solak wrote. "Yes, plenty of great offensive minds have tried and failed at the CEO position. But Johnson learned under one of the best in Dan Campbell, and he has taken this process from coordinator to head coach slowly and carefully. Those are positive, albeit early signs."
The Bears have gone from retread (John Fox) to QB-dependent (Matt Nagy) to bargain-bin (Matt Eberflus) coaching hires since 2015. Chicago deserved better, and, finally, they got it.
Ben Johnson is different. It might take a few seasons for his program to take hold, but fear not: it will.