NFL analyst ranks Bears 'best' offensive line with Joe Thuney amazing stat

When Ben Johnson arrived in Chicago, he was confident at being able to help quarterback Caleb Williams drastically improve. It was the Bears' offensive line that worried him. So he went to work.

The Bears' busy offseason is now paying huge dividends. With Williams' being protected from sacks much better than his rookie season. With a running game that bulldozed the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday. And with a 9-3 record that has him atop the NFC North heading into Sunday's showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Bears will count on the revamped offense line, one that is getting accolades from analysts around the NFL including ESPN.

In its annual rankings, ESPN names the NFL's "best" at 109 unique, specific categories. Not, for example, just the league's best quarterback, but more so the best deep thrower, scrambler and pocket poise.

Five Bears are included on the list, led by three offensive linemen.

Best Finisher: RT Darnell wright

Writes ESPN:

"Wright's play demeanor fits the identity of coach Ben Johnson's run game. He's nasty and violent on contact, using his physical traits at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds to bury defenders."

Best OL Instincts: C Drew Dalman

"A positional blocker, Dalman gets a jump on zone schemes to reach defensive tackles, and he takes positive angles to wall off second-level defenders,: ESPN says. "He creates daylight for running backs, and he wins consistently in pass protection."

Best Discipline: LG Joe Thuney

Writes ESPN: "Thuney has started all 12 games for the Bears, playing 791 snaps, and he has yet to commit an accepted penalty."

Other Bears on the list include Williams (Most Creative Off-Platform Passer) and safety Kevin Byard (Best Ball-Hawk).

