The highlight of the first section of Bears training camp practices has to be one-on-one deep ball work with Justin Fields throwing to his full collection of wide receivers and tight ends.

The crowd hangs on every pass and different heros emerge every play.

Meanwhile, a more subtle and important change occurred on Saturday as the Bears finished their last practice before getting Sunday off and proceeding into the week when they put on pads. The veteran offensive linemen are coming.

Riley Reiff got worked into the lineup for a few plays at left tackle in place of rookie Braxton Jones while Michael Schofield is getting more work than before. It won't be long, possibly as soon as the first day of padded practices on Tuesday, when all the veteran offensive linemen are on the field together except for injured center Lucas Patrick.

"Riley is great," guard Cody Whitehair said. "From the second Riley came in, I felt like we kind of had a bond. I don't know if it's because we are both NFC North linemen or what."

Reiff's NFC North has been with three different teams. That includes everyone except the Packers.

"But Riley has the same kind of mentality that I have," Whitehair said. "A guy that is going to work hard, a guy that is going to study and do the right thing. From what I've seen of Riley, I really like Riley a lot."

While the Bears are being vague and covering up injury and lineup information, Whitehair didn't mind admitting he'll be staying at guard with Patrick gone due to a broken thumb. Whitehair is not moving back to center, the position he played when he made his only Pro Bowl.

"I didn't get into any conversations like that," Whitehair said. "But I've always been a team-first guy, and if that does happen, we will take care of that when it happens."

Instead, Sam Mustipher got to take some of the snaps Saturday with the first team offense at center. On Friday it had been rookie Doug Kramer getting first-team center snaps. Also, withSchofield not quite ready to take all the snaps on offense, it was rookie Ja'Tyre Carter playing the spot most of the day.

Practice Highlights

Passing Fancy: The long passing drill had several highlight plays, including a Kyler Gordon interception. That's a rarity on one-on-one work, regardless of who the defender is up against. Gordon picked off a medium-range throw down the hash mark intended for Nsimba Webster.

Velus Jones Jr. beat undrafted rookie DB Jaylon Jones on a deep ball to start the big plays. Eddie Jackson was beaten along the sidelines by tight end ColeKmet for a medium range reception.

One of the real underdogs of the receiver group dazzled with route running. Former Notre Dame receiver Chris Finke made an impressive fake and got loose for a big gain over the middle against slot corner starter Tavon Young.

Kmet wasn't the only tight end with a big catch in the drills. Ryan Griffin managed to hold onto a long throw as DeAndre Houston-Carson failed to bat it away.

Former Seahawks receiver David Moore beat former Seahawks defensive back Jayson Stanley for a deep catch but later was pitted against him again and Stanley knocked one away. The ironic thing about this was not only were they former teammates in Seattle, but they're both wearing the same jersey No. 18 at Bears camp.

Among the best pass breakups was Duke Shelley's on Darnell Mooney. The ball already had been at rest in Mooney's hands but was in a prone position and Shelley didn't quit on it, swatting it away. Saftey Jaquan Brisker had another tough, physical breakup on a throw for tight end James O'Shaughnessy.

The contested catch of the day went to rookie reserve Jake Tonges.

A Trend: When full-squad scrimmage began, it happened again. For the third time in full-squad or seven-on-seven work, Velus Jones Jr. beat Gordon on a deep route for a big catch down the sideline, setting off the crowd.

Lining Up: Defensive tackle Angelo Blackson had an unexplained practice absence. He was on the field watching so it's possible it was a veteran's day off but Matt Eberflus didn't meet with media on Saturday to explain.

Jaylon Johnson played left cornerback when the Bears were in a regular nickel defense with Tavon Young at slot cornerback. They had Gordon at right cornerback. When Gordon played slot, they didn't move Johnson back to right cornerback where he had been last year. Instead, Kindle Vildor played right cornerback and Johnson remained on the left side. Vildor started at left cornerback most of last year.

Again, Teven Jenkins missed practice without explanation, although coach Matt Eberflus was more informative with ESPN radio in an interview on AM-1000 in which he said Jenkins "woke up" with something that the trainers have been working with him on. It's not much to go on, but more than Eberflus said at a general press conference on Friday.

