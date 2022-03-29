Skip to main content

Trevor Siemian Now No. 2

Bears GM Ryan Poles at the owners meetings told reporters Trevor Siemian is the backup now at QB for the Bears and he's looking to trade Nick Foles.

Among the moves ahead for the Bears in free agency could be someone to replace the one they hoped to get when they couldn't sign Ryan Bates after Buffalo matched the offer sheet for the fourth-year guard.

One other which figures to happen at some point in the offseason is the departure of backup quarterback Nick Foles.

Last week after the Bears had signed former Northwestern quarterback Trevor Siemian, NFL Network reported GM Ryan Poles was shopping Foles around for a trade.

"Nothing has popped up right now, but we're working on it," Poles told reporters in Palm Beach, Fla. at the owner meetings on Monday. "Hopefully something pops up."

Foles' departure seemed imminent despite the fact the Bears will be taking on more dead cap space when he leaves. The rebuild has become all about getting rid of salaries and players who don't fit the future, and Foles isn't a fit.

In fact, at the owner meetings, Poles admitted Siemian is now the backup to Justin Fields. It's not hard to see why as a quarterback with more mobility is necessary.

"In this offense, I think he's a better fit," Poles said.

There's no denying Foles' experience advantage, considering he was a Super Bowl MVP in Philadelphia.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, Poles doesn't discount Siemian's experience, either.

"In terms of a guy who has been behind Peyton (Manning) and (Drew) Brees, there's also a wealth of knowledge he can bring to Justin," Poles told reporters.

Siemian was a seventh-round pick by Denver in 2015 and got into one game for one play on the season, as the Broncos won the Super Bowl.

He then bcame starter in 2016 and led the Broncos to an 8-6 record, then 5-5 the next year, before going to the Jets. He was in Tennessee in 2020 but was on the practice squad, and then came to the Saints in late season 2020.

So his actual time around Brees was very limited, just a few months late in the 2020 season when they went on to play the Bears in the playoffs.

Siemian was with the Saints last camp, was released, then brought back as Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL and MCL, while Taysom Hill had a concussion and foot injury. Siemian made four starts and the Saints lost all of them.

Behind Siemian and Foles, the Bears have former Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (3)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Northwestern Wildcats
Northwestern Wildcats
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_17444429
News

Bears Bid for Restricted Free Agent Guard Ryan Bates Fails

By Gene Chamberlain6 hours ago
USATSI_17600559
News

How This Draft Class Fits Up with Bears Needs

By Gene Chamberlain7 hours ago
USATSI_17485042
News

Receiver Supply Lasts for Bears in One Projection

By Gene Chamberlain12 hours ago
USATSI_17228792 (1)
News

Would Bears Make Follow-Up Run at Larry Ogunjobi?

By Gene ChamberlainMar 27, 2022
Poles_Presser_030122_Momentvv
GM Report

Most Pressing Bears Draft Needs One Month Out

By Gene ChamberlainMar 27, 2022
USATSI_17299815
News

Why Draft Now Holds Answer for Bears at Receiver

By Gene ChamberlainMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17393623
News

Why Bears Fans Must Embrace the Bad for 2022

By Gene ChamberlainMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17485127
News

Mock Draft Leaves Bears Without Cornerback Help

By Gene ChamberlainMar 25, 2022