Finding a Nickel Cornerback Priceless for Bears

Bears slot cornerback is a wide-open battle between Duke Shelley and Thomas Graham Jr., with challenges still possible from others on the roster.

The battle to replace Buster Skrine only looks like a two-man training camp competition between Duke Shelley and Thomas Graham Jr.

It's possible it will become an even more crowded field because of the candidates' complete inexperience.

This is an important role because it truly is a starting position. The Bears used slot Bryce Callahan for 64% of the snaps in 2018 when they ran Vic Fangio's system, as they plan to do again under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Coaches haven't said much in the offseason about Shelley's play last year during the period at season's end following Skrine's second concussion. However, Matt Nagy liked what he saw late last season with Shelley's sure open-field tackling.

"I like his confidence, you know he's a smaller size guy but he doesn't play that way," coach Matt Nagy said at the time. "He's physical, he has really good ball skills."

Statistics do not paint it as a resounding success but the three-game stretch and then the playoff game accounted for the first time Shelley played more than three defensive snaps in a game.

The Bears cut Skrine and the current bid to replace him looks almost like it did at this position in 2016 when they had second-year veteran Callahan and a player they picked up after be was cut by New England, Cre'Von LeBlanc.

Slot Cornerback at a Glance

Favorite: Duke Shelley

Chances to win spot: 2 on a scale of 1-5.

Challenger: Thomas Graham Jr.

Dark Horses: Kindle Vildor, Jordan Lucas, DeAndre Houston-Carson

Breaking it down

Shelley played backup both seasons Skrine was Bears slot cornerback. Shelley gave up 80% completions (16 of 20) when targeted last year. He had more plays (208) than rookie Kindle Vildor, whose 134 snaps came largely due to Jaylon Johnson's injury at right cornerback.

While Shelley has an experience edge on Graham, he also has lack of rust working on his side. Graham is not only a rookie but he's one who opted out at Oregon last year. So, his adjustment period to the NFL could take longer.

There's no way to measure the impact of a year away from football for Graham, but Nagy seems certain coaches will get him up to date quickly on the role.

"It's really going to be what can he handle mentally and then competition, man," Nagy said. 'Let's let those guys go out there and then see what they can do against our (receiver) guys in the slot."

While Graham gets used to the NFL and playing again, it could buy Shelley enough time to get more comfortable in his role with starters. He was there in minicamp with the starters.

Shelley is not as big (5-foot-8 1/2, 183 pounds) as Graham (5-10, 192), and pro day measurements for both suggest Graham might have a slight physical edge for this battle.

Graham is an inch and a half taller, with a slightly bigger wingspan and ran a 4.49 40 to Shelley's 4.51. Graham has a 34 1/2-inch vertical leap and Shelley 34.

Both finished college with eight interceptions.

Graham doesn't come into the competition completely unfamiliar with his teammates and the scheme. He played in a similar defense at Oregon and he already was friends with Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson dating back to their high school days in California.

"I absolutely think there’s an opportunity for him," Nagy said of Graham. "You (media) guys could see two years ago what type of player he was."

If neither one of these players seize the opportunity, it wouldn't be out of the question for Kindle Vildor to be moved from his competition at left cornerback with Desmond Trufant to a slot cornerback role. When he first came into the league his role was undefined between slot or outside.

Vildor didn't take snaps in the slot at minicamp but at training camp there are far more plays run and then preseason games, so it's possible the Bears would work him in more at this time if they felt comfortable Trufant was healthy and able to handle left cornerback.

There is a fourth option the Bears haven't talked much about, and that's playing a safety at slot cornerback.

Desai did point out DeAndre Houston-Carson has played there a small amount.

They acquired Jordan Lucas from Kansas City last year and he opted out. Lucas has college experience at slot cornerback and was always known more for his coverage ability as a safety than for being physical. During minicamp, the Bears lined Lucas up at a slot coverage position with backups when they ran some red-zone drills.

If ever a position cried out for veteran help off waivers during camp, it's this one. The Bears seem to think they can coach up the inexperienced group by relying on Desai and Townsend.

"Sean does a great job, I know that's coach Desai's forte, is the nickel position," Nagy said. "So I know they're going to be coached well between him and Deshea, Deshea being in the nickel as well."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven