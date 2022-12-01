Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy sees value in quarterback Justin Fields getting back on the field even in this 3-9 season.

It could be sooner rather than later for that return.

"He's kind of in the same boat as last week, day to day," Getsy said of Fields. "Getting better. Taking some reps like he did last week. We'll kind of play that thing out as the week goes just like we did last week."

It's not exactly like last week, though. Bears practice on Thursday verified this much.

Fields went through a full practice for the first time since suffering his left shoulder separation on Nov. 20 at Atlanta. If he logs another full practice without problems, the chance he would sit out against the Green Bay Packers Sunday would seem unlikely.

Getsy hasn't seen what he'd call a breakthrough but then again he doesn't know exactly what Fields' is feeling in his shoulder.

"I didn't get a different feeling," Getsy said. "I think every day he has gotten a little bit better. So, nothing significant or anything like that."

Fields not only went through a full practice, but at the end he was on the practice field logging extra throws with wide receivers Chase Claypool and Velus Jones Jr. Claypool also put in a full practice after being limited on Wednesday with knee soreness.

To some, it might seem a mistake for the Bears to rush Fields back but it's a chance for him to improve.

"That's been the focus all year, right, just that we continue to get better," Getsy said. "The film room sessions have been really good. He was locked in last week. He did a great job with that. He's locked in again.

"We just gotta make sure we continue to progress and he's gotta continue to develop, he's gotta continue to get these experiences so that we can continue to learn from them, he can grow cause that's the biggest thing, these opportunities. It stinks that he wasn't able to be out there because he needs as many opportunities, experiences as he can but obviously we're not going to risk it for just anything."

Fields playing is one thing, but Fields playing the way they would like to see him play is another. All the running he did before the injury for five weeks would have been ideal against Green Bay.

The Packers defense allowed 363 yards rushing to the Eagles last week and Jalen Hurts made a run at Fields' recently set NFL QB rushing record of 178 yards with 157 yards.

Seeing the film doesn't necessarily make Getsy wish he could unleash Fields' running ability on Green Bay, although he definitely wouldn't mind it.

"No, I think that regardless of what was going on, can't wait to always have Justin out there," Getsy said. "Philly does a really nice job running the football a bunch of different ways and I think we've kind of shown that a lot throughout the year, a bunch of different ways.

"We hope to be able to have some of that success too."

It seems less likely quarterback Trevor Siemian could be available after missing a second straight day of practice due to his oblique strain. However, Nathan Peterman has taken some snaps and run plays in practice, as Fields has, and Getsy thinks he'll be ready if they need to go to him.

"We try to do it every week, though, we get prepared for whoever might play that position," Getsy said. "And so it's not like this is a one-person mindset. We spend time with each quarterback.

"Even in the past when you've seen Justin play with Trevor as the backup, Nate kinda in the hole there, we're prepared if Nate had to play. That part of it, we work pretty hard during the week to make sure that we're prepared, whoever it might be. It's like anything—whatever obstacle or whatever challenge you have with any position—if it’s a right tackle or a quarterback or a receiver—you gotta be able to be flexible and be ready to go. Because that's what this league is. You saw it on Sunday. We had a lot stuff go on (pregame), what just happened on Sunday."

What might go on Sunday at Soldier Field is still only a guess but it's looking more like Fields is playing.

