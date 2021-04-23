Oddsmakers Split on Sixth QB in First Round

Davis Mills doesn't project as a first-round quarterback and Kyle Trask isn't a second-rounder according to oddsmakers

According to at least one oddsmaker, if the Bears want to draft quarterback Davis Mills they should be able to devote their first-round pick to some other need position.

The over/under betting line for Mills is set at 60 1/2, which would put him as a late second-round pick and he would go after the Bears select at No. 52 in Round 2. These are the betting odds set by betonline.ag.

The line on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is at 77 1/2, or Round 3.

These sentiments are not universal among oddsmakers. PointsBet has made the over/under 5 1/2 for Round 1 on quarterbacks. The over pays +300 and the under is favored at -400.

The biggest Bears needs in the draft are generally acknowledged to be cornerback, tackle, quarterback and slot receiver, though not in any particular order.

The oddsmaker has several players of interest being taken in the general vicinity of where the Bears select at No. 20 in Round 1.

For Betonline.ag, the over/under on cornerback Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech is at 23 1/2, the same as it is for Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.

Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye is at 17 1/2 while Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman is at 26 1/2 and Florida State slot receiver Kadarius Toney is at 27 1/2, along with TCU safety Trevon Moehrig-Woodard are at 27 1/2.

Draftkings has similar over/under numbers on players and has over/unders near the Bears first-round draft position on linebacker Jeremiah Oswusu-Koramoah (19 1/2) and Phillips (21 1/2).

Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome is at 24 1/2 while Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins is at 26 1/2.

Two other tackles who might be of interest to the Bears are expected to go earlier. Both Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw and USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker are set at 15 1/2.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven