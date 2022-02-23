A Viable Plan for Building Bears Offense Around Justin Fields

It's apparent to the naked eye Justin Fields requires help on the line and at receiver and Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash offers a plan for doing wisely and without overspending for players they can't afford.

Justin Fields' rookie struggles have been documented in words and analytics throughout the weeks since the last game he played.

Nowhere has it been summed up in so meaningful a way as how Anthony Treash did for the website Pro Football Focus with an article about the blueprint for 2022 with Fields.

The story is filled with the usual PFF gobbledy goop about big-time throw rate and turnover-worthy plays. These are all highly subjective and not easily measured consistently and accurately, thus fairly useless and really entirely unnecessary.

Most of what they tell people is already obviously visible to the eyes and the measurement isn't very accurate when it's too difficult to consistently ascertain "big time" or "turnover-worthy." Yes everyone saw Fields put the ball into harm's way and make really big, difficult throws. Let's leave it at this.

Rather, what is unique and beneficial to Bears fans about Treash's article is that through problems Fields battled through the writer is able to determine how best to help him by meeting the team's needs in specific areas.

Basically, he makes an attempt to rebuild the Bears offense which is being built around Fields by Luke Getsy.

Amid all the subjective, inconsistent statistical jargon, two numbers he gave do actually stand out above all others as entirely solid because they are measured using an actual clock with easily identifiable guidelines. They are the basis for what the Bears need to do to help Fields.

"Nearly 27% of Fields' dropbacks featured pressure within 2.5 seconds of the snap, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL," Treash wrote.

Sure, Fields holds the ball too long at times. Next Gen Stats revealed as much with their clocks. But allowing him to face pressure within 2.5 seconds so consistently is going to result in broken plays with the ball rarely delivered in rhythm. And rhythm means everything in the passing game, which Treash also notes with reference to story about this involving Luke Getsy and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

"Overall, (Fields) was under duress on 42.8% of his dropbacks ... " Treash added.

As a result, it makes entire sense when Bears GM Ryan Poles said they need to commit to settling the offensive line's issues.

Treash notes the large amount of salary cap space the Bears have, which now is at $26.2 million according to Overthecap.com. It is the 11th highest amount, and Treash acknowledges the real urge is going to be there to try and reach out for a big-impact wide receiver like Davante Adams or a tackle like Terron Armstead of the Saints.

Instead, he states they can be wiser with their money and also do other things to rebuild the line and keep it from giving up the 42.8% duress on dropbacks.

It starts with guard Cody Whitehair moving back to center. PFF always had given Whitehair his highest of grades at center. Then they should sign back guard James Daniels, who reached a higher level in his fourth season.

Treash suggests Rams backup tackle Joseph Noteboom as a free agent acquisition who would be less expensive but has excelled when forced into duty the last two seasons for injured and aging Andrew Whitworth. He thinks they could fill the guard hole caused from moving Whitehair by signing highly penalized Dallas lineman Connor Williams, who was good enough as a blocker to earn high very high PFF blocking grades two straight years in spite of a league-high 17 flags. The website called Williams one of the best 15 guards each of the last two years.

With those moves, the Bears could easily put either second-year tackle Teven Jenkins or Larry Borom at right tackle and move forward with plenty of cash, which they'll need because the only receiver with more than three catches who is under contract is Darnell Mooney.

Those two signings would leave enough money for a wide receiver "...in the second-tier market like Michael Gallup, D.J. Chark Jr. or Chris Godwin," Treash wrote.

Actually, this might even allow them money to sign a cornerback or defensive line help, too, if they cut some of the players they have under contract who no longer fit what they're going to do defensively.

Fields needs help to enhance every skill he has which is entirely obvious to anyone who has watched him with or without pseudo stats, and this is one well-constructed plan for getting it.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven