The Bears lack playmakers on the defensive line so even waiting and trying again to sign Larry Ogunjobi can't be discounted at this point.

When the Bears couldn't sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical, it looked like they'd made a quick rebound with the signing of Los Angeles Chargers free agent Justin Jones.

As free agency progressed and moves at various positions have been made, it has become increasingly apparent they are going to need more interior defensive line help, particularly at the play-making three technique.

At the owner meetings, reporters asked Bears GM Ryan Poles about the possibility they could actually explore trying to sign Ogunjobi again. He definitely couldn't discount the scenario.

"We haven't crossed that bridge yet," he said. "But it's a conversation I would like to have."

So not only is it possible, it's desirable.

It would all depend on how fast Ogunjobi recovers from the season-ending foot injury he had in the playoffs and a few other factors.

All factors are pointing this way because the need is obvious at the position, resources are available to make it happen and the number of other options seem limited.

1. Weak Draft

While there are a few potential players capable of eventually contributing at this position on the roster, it's also not a strong year for the position in the draft. Pro Football Focus rated defensive tackle the eighth-best position group out of 11 in the draft. It's not deep, after the great Georgia wall and a few others. Logan Hall of Houston and DeMarvin Leal of Texas A&M are possibilities as well as Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey, but Hall might be more of a 4-3 end at 285 pounds. Leal is 283.

Aaron Donald is not a particularly large defensive tackle at 6-foot-1, 280. However, no one is quicker off the ball and he makes up for his size against bigger blockers this way.

2. The Salary Cap

Poles has not spent crazy money on anyone in free agency. It's almost as if they're waiting for something.

The initial contract for Ogunjobi was by far the biggest expenditure of free agency and they have the money back. It also was the only contract signed beyond two years, so they haven't committed much of anything to anyone.

They also have several other moves they could make to free up even more cap space, like cutting free agent Jeremiah Attaochu, trading or cutting Nick Foles or restructuring a few other deals before they even get to the possibility of trading or cutting Robert Quinn for a very serious cap space boost. Spotrac.com had them at $15.5 million below the cap on Friday not counting the small deals for their most recent free agent acquisitions, tight end Ryan Griffin, cornerback Tavon Young and linebacker Matthew Adams.

3. Roster Shortage

Defensive tackles Angelo Blackson and Khyiris Tonga are not real fits even at one technique for this defensive scheme, although Tonga has clearly lost weight from photos the team posted online. Being able to attack in a one-gap front goes beyond being in better shape. More importantly, there is no one besides Jones who plays the three techique unless you count LaCale London or Mario Edwards Jr. London is a practice squad player who has never really been factor on the roster. Edwards has played the position only as a pass rush specialist. At 280, he couldn't go up against 320-pound interior offensive linemen on a regular basis in running situations.

4. Current Play-Making Quality

Jones never had more than a sack a season until getting three last year. He averages a sack in 9% of his games and a tackle for loss in 23$ of games. Ogunjobi, meanwhile, averages a sack in 28% of games and a tackle for loss in over half (54%) of games. So there isn't a real comparison here between the two. Ogunjobi takes a lot of risks up front but gets big plays. They're looking for the big-play guy.

5. Little Competition

The only name popping up so far as a potential team interested in Ogunjobi is his former team, the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. If they weren't paying him to stay earlier, it stands to reason the Bears would be able to outbid them again.

It's possible there could be more if he does pass a physical. If he passes one and the Bears are unable to sign him, it's unclear where they will be able to find comparable help.

