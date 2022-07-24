Skip to main content

Orange Helmets End Bears Tradition

Orange helmets will break with franchise tradition started under George Halas.

The Bears are breaking with tradition.

Considering what tradition has brought them recently, who can blame them?

They announced Sunday the team will wear an alternate orange helmet in two games this season. It will have the "wishbone" C decal on it but it will be a nay blue C with white lining and the facemask will also be navy blue.

The Packers have long been the cheeseheads. Apparently the Bears will be the pumpkin heads with their new marketing ploy. 

The orange helmet will worn at a night home game, Thursday, Oct. 13 against the Washington Commanders. They will also wear it Oct. 30 at Dallas. It will be worn with the alternate orange jersey and traditional white pants.

Team founder George Halas started the tradition of navy helmets and the Bears have never worn another color helmet.

"We believe we have the best uniforms in sport, certainly among the most iconic," Bears board chairman George McCaskey said in a statement released by the team. "So, we're not looking to overhaul it.

"We just want to make enhancements to the existing look from time to time and we think this is a great enhancement. I'm very excited for this modification. I like that it's staying within the traditional Bears look. We're excited about them and hope the fans will be too."

Fans who attend the Commanders game will receive a collectable NFT. The fans who scan their mobile tickets for entry will be eligible to claim and receive the NFT.

In 2021, the NFL relaxed the rule about wearing the same helmet all year. So, the Bears and several other teams across the league are unveiling these alternate helmets for the 2022 season.

The Bears will announce the team’s full season uniform schedule at a later date.

