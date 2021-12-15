Report: Potential Structural Change Could Hit the Bears

A long-overdue change in Bears management structure appears to be on its way, unless something even bigger and far less likely occurs.

According to a report by the Chicago Tribune, team president and CEO Ted Phillips appears to have realized at last that he should confine his responsibilities to the business end of the franchise. The story by beat writer Dan Wiederer, citing multiple unnamed sources with knowledge of the situation, said Phillips has admitted to his lack of expertise on football-related matters. The story says the Bears could alter their setup to include a head of football.

The Bears have a managerial structure where general manager Ryan Pace is in charge of the coach, but answers to Phillips.

Whether the Bears are going to hire an actual president or head of football operations on an even level with Phillips and answering only to McCaskey ownership isn't certain yet, although this was also the topic of another report over the weekend saying they had even talked to former Bears player Trace Armstrong about such a role.

The weekend story was denied by Armstrong and didn't come from as reputable of a source as this one. Phillips taking on less responsibility does make complete sense.

It always has for the reason cited, but also now because of the organization's need to focus on the possible new stadium in Arlington Heights and getting funding for the project.

Since George McCaskey took over as chairman of the board from his brother, the late Michael McCaskey, the Bears have fired two general managers and hired two, had one winning season since 2012, and seem poised to fire a fourth coach.

It's a legacy of disaster and incompetence. Twice at postseason press conferences over the last seven years McCaskey was asked if they needed to change their management structure. Each time he expressed confidence in the structure as well as the people making decisions.

It hasn't worked, and it would appear as the Bears careen toward the 2021 finish line and the possible firing of this coaching staff—if not Pace—there will be a new dawn for Bears management.

That is, unless there is substance to another report, and that is Jeff Bezos' interest in buying an NFL team, and possibly the Bears. The main team of interest in the reports has been Denver but the Bears have also been tossed into the mix as a possibility.

This rumor pops up from time to time regarding the Bears. It surfaced earlier this year in June, and again in November. It never has gone beyond the status of rumor.

If it ever came to fruition, then the current managerial structure wouldn't matter much.

The McCaskey family has repeatedly denied interest in selling the team.

There is no guarantee the NFL owners would even approve a sale to someone with an estimated $200 billion like Bezos, who seems more interested in outer space.

At least for now, the structural rumor is the best and most realistic hope for change within the Bears decision-making process.

