Some players fit certain schemes better than others.

Other players have hidden skill sets or haven't been tested enough no matter how thorough the NFL scouting and talent evaluation processes are.

Then there are players who were buried on rosters and simply don't get the chance to show what they really have.

The Bears have personnel problems in the first year of a rebuild due to lack of salary cap space and no No. 1 draft pick.

They have plans to address personnel problems long term when they have more cap space next year but could already possess answers to some issues on both sides of the ball if five players can prove they have ability either not yet or rarely displayed.

1. LT Braxton Jones

If the fifth-round rookie tackle from Southern Utah progresses fast enough in camp to start at left tackle, he has the potential to solve two problems on the offensive line at once. It very well could lead to offensive line stability the Bears drastically need.

Jones is a left tackle and is physically suited to play there. Experience against top talent is what he lacks. If he progresses in camp and preseason, it would mean the Bears do not need to use Larry Borom at left tackle. Borom is one of their five best linemen at the moment and he proved it last year under difficult circumstances. He would be an ideal right guard candidate even if the Bears haven't used him there.

Playing Jones at left tackle, Borom at right guard and Teven Jenkins at right tackle would let the Bears put their best five linemen on the field at once. This is always the goal of every line—get the best five linemen on the field and then figure out their position.

Jones has an arm length of 35 3/8 inches, which is in the top 8 percent of all linemen in the 2022 draft. He has a wingspan of 83 1/2 inches and he runs a 4.97-second time in the 40-yard dash. His wingspan is in the top 11% and his 40 time in the top 7%. He should be ideal in this blocking scheme requiring good movement if he proves he can block at this level. If this occurs fast enough, he can allow Borom to switch to guard.

Borom has an arm length of 33 1/8 inches, which isn't adequate really even for guards let alone tackles. It was better than only about 33% of offensive linemen in his draft class, accordng to NFL.com measurements and percentages from Mockdraftable.com based on those numbers.

It's definitely not ideal for left tackle, where reach is everything. His wingspan of 80 inches was better than only about 39% of linemen.

Borom last year showed he could block sufficiently at either tackle spot but there is a ceiling on his ability due to his arm length. If he was put at a position where reach wasn't as important, then he does have enough quickness as a heavier guard to play effectively in the wide zone scheme. He ran 5.15 in the 40, which was in the top 19% for linemen in his draft class.

Neither Sam Mustipher nor Dakota Dozier are answers at right guard. They're veteran, known quantities in the NFL and their skills have revealed they are at backup levels. A switch to Jones at left tackle and Borom at right guard matches up positions and physical skills for players better and makes for the best five linemen on the field.

2. WR Equanimeous St. Brown

The Bears know they have two receivers for certain, and a rookie who has the chance to be explosive but might need a little time to adjust in Velus Jones. They'll really need a fourth receiver behind Jones, Darnell Mooney and Byron Pingle.

Because St. Brown was in a position behind receivers in Green Bay who Aaron Rodgers played favorites with, he never really proved what he could do. And who could blame Rodgers when the favorite he went to so often was Davante Adams?

Versatility is a key to this offense for receivers, says coordinator Luke Getsy. It's hard to find someone more versatile than St. Brown can be when he is a slot receiver but is 6-foot-5 like an X-type receiver would be. He's a big, easy target with a 4.48-second 40 time and is a potentially strong blocker for the position due to his size. If he stepped up as a fourth receiver, the Bears could be adequately covered at the position until they eventually buy a bigger name in 2023 free agency or draft one.

3. DT Justin Jones

In his first few years, Jones was still figuring it out. By Year 4 he was ready to make an impact but the Chargers switched to a 3-4 scheme. It really didn't allow him to attack as much, but he still managed a career-high three sacks. In this scheme, he could be ideally suited to display quickness and attack gaps. They'll need him to step up in this regard because there is little depth at this position and only one other adequate player—Mario Edwards Jr.—who performs the same task.

4. CB Thomas Graham Jr.

There was no indication last year that Graham could play slot cornerback because he wasn't given the chance. The new staff has used him in OTAs at this spot, sometimes even with starters, and the results have been mixed at practices media members are allowed to see. His quickness and competitiveness seem suited for the position. The Bears signed Tavon Young for the spot but he has had injury issues in the past and his play was up and down at nickel when he was healthy. If Graham stepped forth and showed he could be the new slot, or at least had the ability to play Young tough in camp, he might be the player they'd go to because he is younger and free of an injury past. A key issue for the Bears having the worst pass defense in terms of passer rating against (103.3) last year was lack of an effective slot cornerback. Duke Shelley improved at it but still was well below NFL average. Graham stepping forth could mean plenty for the future of the team.

5. TE Cole Kmet

Contrary to the belief of many fantasy owners, Kmet did step up last year. He more than doubled his catch total to 60 from 28 as a rookie. Only 11 tight ends made more catches. However, he didn't produce in the end zone and nothing rankles the fantasy sect more. It should irritate the Bears, too, because a second-round tight end needs to be in the end zone. The Bears had Jimmy Graham, Jesper Horsted and Jesse James as possible red zone targets and this helped take away some of Kmet's opportunities. Coaches were constantly made aware of how they didn't get the ball to Allen Robinson enough in the red zone, as well. Kmet's legitimate chances were diminished with all of these factors taken into account but he had some and still made only five red zone catches without a TD. Kmet didn't really show this skill in 2020 as a rookie, either, when he had just two TDs. If Kmet really can be a strong red zone threat, he will have every opportuity now to prove himself. If he succeeds, it can be a key in removing pressure from quarterback Justin Fields.

