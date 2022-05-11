Of all things, the Bears have added a quarterback.

After giving quarterback Nick Foles his release, the Bears looked at third-stringer Ryan Willis last week in rookie minicamp and decided they needed someone else with experience behind starter Justin Fields and backup Trevor Siemian.

So they signed NFL journeyman quarterback Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal. In the process they waived Willis, who had joined their roster last December.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Peterman has been in the NFL since 2017 but has played in only 10 games and has compiled some of the worst statistics of any passer.

Peterman owns a passer rating of 34.0 and averages 4.2 yards per pass attempt. He has gone 71 of 135 (52.6%) for 573 yards with three touchdowns and 12 interceptions while playing for the Buffalo Bills in 2017 and 2018 and Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and 2021.

He was drafted by Buffalo in 2017 in the fifth round after a college career at Tennessee and Pittsburgh.

Peterman didn't have a great deal of college success, either. With Tennessee he threw only 43 passes and copleted 20 with two interceptions and no touchdowns, before transferring to Pitt after two years in 2015. He did play more at Pitt with a little more success, throwing 47 touchdown passes to 15 interceptions and completing 61.1% on 378 of 619 for 5,142 yards.

The Bears saw him very briefly last year in their win over the Raiders. In 2018 Peterman's biggest pro appearance came against the Bears.

He had career highs in completions, attempts, yards and interceptions in 2018 when the Bears buried Buffalo 41-9 in his start at Buffalo.

Peterman went 31 of 49 for 188 yards with three interceptions. He was sacked four ties that day.

Peterman actually beat out Josh Allen for the opening day start in 2018 after he had come on to replace Tyrod Taylor in a playoff game after the 2017 season. He went 5 of 18 for 24 yards against Baltimore and threw two interceptions. The Bills didn't get a first down until the second half and they benched him, in favor of Allen.

Peterman went to the Raiders in 2019 but spent all year on injured reserve.

