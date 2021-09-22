Report Labels Andy Dalton Injury "Week to Week"

NFL Network report labels Andy Dalton "week to week," which could indicate a greater length of time missed for starter.

The status of quarterback Andy Dalton remains in question due to a bone bruise to his left knee, although an NFL Network report on Tuesday claimed the team's starter is considered "week to week."

If this is true, Dalton would most likely be out for this week's game and could miss even more games.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the week-to-week label. However, the Bears have never said this about Dalton, and as of Tuesday had not yet ruled him out for this week's game in Cleveland.

When a player is considered "week to week," the connotation is they will be out a longer period of time, certainly that weekend's game and possibly more. When they are day to day there is usually a chance they could play in that week's game.

The Bears on Monday issued a statement say Dalton is still their starting quarterback, when healthy. It's not as if this shed much light on the situation because Fields could always come in and light up the scoreboard for a few weeks, then keep the job.

The Bears rank right about where they have been the past few years on offense, 30th overall and 28th in scoring. So what would they have to lose by changing quarterbacks?

There could be more on Dalton's injury coming after practice on Wednesday when the injury report comes out. However, this will merely say whether Dalton practiced or didn't. Coach Matt Nagy does not speak to the media again until just before Thursday's practice. So the Bears could milk this starting quarterback announcement until the end of the week as they try to use the uncertainty for a competitive advantage.

The Browns would need to prepare to face two different style of quarterbacks—a runner and a pocket passer, although it's fairly certain they would have done this anyway.

The Bears do know they won't face wide receiver Jarvis Landry as the Browns placed him on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury.

However, they could face someone else who has been more dangerous in the past. Odell Beckham Jr. could return this week after missing the first two games due to continuing rehab from a torn ACL suffered last year.

Pete Smith of Browns Digest reported the injury to Landry is an MCL sprain. He played the first two games and made six receptions for 80 yards before suffering the injury.

The Browns had thought OBJ might be available in Week 1 and he was a surprise late scratch for the game with Kansas City and was held out again last week in a win over Houston. He suffered the torn ACL last November.

If the Browns don't have Beckham back then they'll again have to rely on Rashard Higgins, Anthony Schwartz, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Demetric Felton.

Even without those receivers, quarterback Baker Mayfield has been an astounding 40 of 49 passing (81.6%) and is averaging an even more impressive 10.9 yards per attempt. He has a 101.9 passer rating.

The Browns have split up receiving duties well, with tight end Austin Hooper leading the way on eight catches for 67 yards.

Cleveland's running game has been even more impressive, with Nick Chubb accounting for 178 yards on only 26 carries and Kareem Hunt 84 yards on 19 attempts.

