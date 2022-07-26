Skip to main content
Jaquan Brisker Holdout Expected to End

Second-round safety Jaquan Brisker has agreed to his first Bears contract after missing the rookie report date according to a Chicago Tribune report.

Jaquan Brisker missed the reporting date or rookies but apparently he'll be at training camp's first practice Wednesday.

The Penn State rookie safety was a Round 2 pick and did not sign his rookie contract in time to make Saturday's reporting date at Halas Hall for all rookies but the Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer has reported Brisker will be at the first practice and agreed to terms on Monday.

This, at least, removes one of the headaches facing new Bears GM Ryan Poles at the start of training camp. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had reported linebacker Roquan Smith would not take part in practices because the team hasn't made him a contract extension offer worthy of consideration.

Brisker figures to be the Bears starter at safety alongside Eddie Jackson after being selected 48th overall. He was part of a group of six second-round players who hadn't signed as of the end of last week after Houston's Jalen Pitre received three years of guaranteed money on his rookie deal. Two years of guaranteed money had been the customary practice.

The Bears would have been counting on veteran DeAndre Houston-Carson, free agent acquisition Dane Cruikshank and possibly seventh-round rookie Elijah Hicks or one of several undrafted free agents to compete for the other safety spot if Brisker had been holding out past the start of practices.

Brisker had attended all of the offseason voluntary and mandatory work at Haas Hall the Bears had done, just as Smith has.

