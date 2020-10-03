SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Report: Bears Expected to Sign Running Back Lamar Miller

Gene Chamberlain

The shortage of experience the Bears have at running back will end.

Former Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins running back Lamar Miller will sign with the Bears practice squad, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Miller is coming off of a torn ACL suffered with Houston last August in a preseason game with Dallas.

The Bears will need some time to get Miller caught up on the playbook so a practice squad stint makes sense. For this week, they're keeping Artavis Pierce on the 53-man roster as a backup to David Montgomery, Ryan Nall and Cordarrelle Patterson.

The 29-year-old Miller rushed for over 700 yards in six of his NFL seasons and twice topped 1,000 yards, the last time in Houston when he gained 1,073 yards. He also had 25 receptions or more in six of his seven seasons, including a career high of 47 in 2015.

Heading into the Colts game, the Bears have to address the loss of Tarik Cohen beyond his punt return duties. They have no third-down back per se.

"There's some scheme to it where we have to say, OK, listen, we don't have here what Tarik does well. We don’t have that," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "But at the same time whoever we decide to give more carries to, whoever that is that plays more, we have to work to their strengths.

"I think the biggest thing right now for us, we want to make sure on Tarik's side going through a tough injury like this he still feels a part of everything that we are doing–whether it's in meetings or out at practice. We need to keep that energetic personality that he has. We love that part of him and so that’s probably the toughest part."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

James Daniels Powers Up Bears Run-Blocking

After adapting back to guard and adding size, James Daniels is helping the Bears find their way on the ground after struggles early last season.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Final Injury Report: Khalil Mack, Josh Woods Questionable

Khalil Mack retained his questionable status for another game by continuing to practice all week on a limited basis, while linebacker Josh Woods has popped up on the injury report for the Chicago Bears.

Gene Chamberlain

Handling Quenton Nelson a Load for Bears Defense

Trying to match up against Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is easily the biggest problem facing the Chicago Bears going into Sunday's game at Soldier Field but there are several other potential problems.

Gene Chamberlain

Run-Stopping Troubles Plague Bears Defense

It's rare when the Chicago Bears have trouble stopping the run but it's happening this year and now they have to contend with Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts' fourth-ranked rushing attack.

Gene Chamberlain

by

darrylmangum88

Bears Taking Special Teams Secrets into Colts Game

The Chicago Bears need to find out whether Anthony Miller will replace injured Tarik Cohen as punt returner, and Cairo Santos will continue kicking.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Colts on TV, Radio and Streaming

Where to watch or listen to the Indianapolis Colts' game at Chicago against the Bears from Soldier Field, Sunday at noon.

Gene Chamberlain

Odds Makers Suddenly Realize League Favors the Over

If you were looking to continue playing the over as a way of making easy money, forget about it starting this week.

Gene Chamberlain

How Nick Foles Is Better Bears QB Choice Three Weeks Late

The Chicago Bears think just the added three weeks of practice since the first starting quarterback decision was made has brought Nick Foles around to being ready to run the offense better than Mitchell Trubisky now, and it doesn't hurt having his experience.

Gene Chamberlain

TJ Watt and the Art of the Takeaway. Take Away Their Game This Week

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/10/01/sports-illustrated-cover-story-tj-watt-how-defenses-create-takeaways-daily-cover

Gene Chamberlain

Bears See Nick Foles' Reputation for Leadership Up Close

From relief quarterback to relief starter, Nick Foles has shown an ability over the course of his career to rally a team and tries to do it as the starter now for the Chicago Bears against the Indianapolis Colts.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain