The shortage of experience the Bears have at running back will end.

Former Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins running back Lamar Miller will sign with the Bears practice squad, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Miller is coming off of a torn ACL suffered with Houston last August in a preseason game with Dallas.

The Bears will need some time to get Miller caught up on the playbook so a practice squad stint makes sense. For this week, they're keeping Artavis Pierce on the 53-man roster as a backup to David Montgomery, Ryan Nall and Cordarrelle Patterson.

The 29-year-old Miller rushed for over 700 yards in six of his NFL seasons and twice topped 1,000 yards, the last time in Houston when he gained 1,073 yards. He also had 25 receptions or more in six of his seven seasons, including a career high of 47 in 2015.

Heading into the Colts game, the Bears have to address the loss of Tarik Cohen beyond his punt return duties. They have no third-down back per se.

"There's some scheme to it where we have to say, OK, listen, we don't have here what Tarik does well. We don’t have that," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "But at the same time whoever we decide to give more carries to, whoever that is that plays more, we have to work to their strengths.

"I think the biggest thing right now for us, we want to make sure on Tarik's side going through a tough injury like this he still feels a part of everything that we are doing–whether it's in meetings or out at practice. We need to keep that energetic personality that he has. We love that part of him and so that’s probably the toughest part."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven