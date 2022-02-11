Hall of Fame Eludes Devin Hester on First Attempt

Devin Hester famously went all the way on his first Super Bowl kick return but wasn't able to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday in his first year of eligibility.

Those voted for enshrinement in Canton were announced Thursday night at the NFL Honors program included Packers safety LeRoy Butler, 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young, Saints linebacker Sam Mills, Patriots defensive tackle Richard Seymour and Jacksonville tackle Tony Boselli.

Hester reached out to his fans via Twitter, saying: "First off congrats to the 2022 HOF, but this hurts for me not being a first ballot. I really wanted this one bad, but life goes on and hopefully it will happen someday."

Bears fans showed their appreciation for Hester and attempted to boost optimism he might make it in 2023.

Raiders receiver Cliff Branch, Rams/Eagles/Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil and NFL official Art McNally were also named, Branch through the seniors committee.

Hester, who made more touchdown returns than any NFL player in history with 20 in the regular season, will continue to be eligible in future elections.

The process begins again March 1 when a preliminary list begins to form for 2023.

Those voted in will be honored in August at Canton.

Among the 15 finalists who missed was another former Bears player, defensive end Jared Allen. He was with the Bears in 2014 and early 2015 after playing for the Chiefs and Vikings. He also played for the Carolina Panthers.

Other finalists who missed election were Bengals and Ravens tackle Willie Anderson, 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, Broncos and Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware, Dolphins and Cowboys linebacker Zach Thomas, Texans, Colts and Titans receiver Andre Johnson, Rams and Jaguars wide receivers Torry Holt and Buccaneers defensive back Ronde Barber.

Rams 40-year-old tackle Andrew Whitworth was voted the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was MVP, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp offensive player of the year and Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt defensive player of the year. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was offensive rookie of the year and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons the defensive rookie of the year. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was comeback player of the year.

