Piccolo Award winner Robert Quinn would like to think he'll stay in Chicago this year but 11 NFL seasons and Khalil Mack's trade have taught him not to expect stability after regime change.

Bears defensive end Robert Quinn hopes to be with the team come training camp.

Saying he expects it might be stretching the truth.

Quinn was named veteran winner of the Brian Piccolo Award Tuesday, and after receiving it he told reporters at Halas Hall he realizes the reasons for all the speculation he would shopped.

"I didn't expect to go anywhere, or want to go anywhere, but again, this is a crazy business," Quinn said.

The rumors swirled about Quinn as possible trade bait after the Bears GM Ryan Poles traded his other edge rusher, Khalil Mack. When that trade occurred, then Quinn understood all bets were off for his staying in Chicago.

"First thing that popped into my head was 'This isn't my first coaching change,' " Quinn said. "Sucks to say, but I've been through many in my career. The only thing I thought of was hopefully my resume or my production from last year gives me a little weight to keep my foot in the building. At the end of the day, it's a business.

"Again, you see Khalil Mack getting traded."

If Mack can go, anyone can. Quinn remembered being stunned when he saw the news of that trade.

"I'm kind of in disbelief," he said. "I was in shock. I just remember sitting on my couch and I saw it. I shot him a text checking on him. It's just the funny business we are in."

While Quinn was at Halas Hall Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was tweeting about teams inquiring about the him. So the interest is growing, as Poles said at the owner meetings that nothing had come up regarding a trade of Quinn.

Quinn's production last year was a team-record 18 1/2 sacks on the heels of a disappointing two-sack first season with the Bears.

So it's late April now but Quinn has to admit this probably doesn't mean much about whether he will be traded.

"If something's going to happen it's going to happen, but again, it is what is what it is," he said.

Quinn missing last week's minicamp didn't exactly douse the speculation over a trade. He explained the early date for practices didn't exactly coincide with his own time frame for physical recovery from last season.

He didn't have an injury per se, but the physical wear and tear of a full season takes a while to shrug off. Minicamps are in June but the Bears were one of eight teams allowed to conduct two minicamps because they have a new coaching staff. It was entirely voluntary, however.

"Again, just letting this body heal. This is not my first rodeo so I'll be fine," Quinn said.

It's not as if Quinn missed much. His last stop before coming to the Bears was Dallas in 2019, and when he was with the Cowboys he was in the exact same cover-2 style of defensive system under Rod Marinelli that the Bears are now installing.

"It's just dominate the line of scrimmage, get off the ball," Quinn said. "Basically, seems like less thinking, just play defense, and just make plays when they come to you, or create them yourself.

"So, it's going to be excited. We'll see what happens."

He's hoping he sees it first-hand, in Chicago.

