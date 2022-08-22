Robert Quinn naturally impressed all with his Bears franchise record of 18 1/2 sacks last year at age 31.

Teammates seem even more impressed by what Quinn has done as a quiet leader who produces than by breaking Richard Dents 37-year-old record.

"It's just cool to see and it puts a lot of things into perspective for you," Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones said. "Nobody's ever too big for the game and that's what Rob, that's the kind of guy Rob is. Rob comes to work every day. Rob talks with everybody. He laughs with everybody. Just a real cool guy."

The real cool guy is a top 100 player in the NFL according to NFL Network and a vote of the league's players. He came in No. 48 overall.

"He's one of those guys, when he does say something, everybody listens," Jones said. "That's kind of what you want from a guy like that, a guy who's been respected throughout the league throughout the years and made a lot of plays.

"Obviously, he's really humbled by it too. That’s one thing that I didn't expect coming in here. Really humble. Really, really humble. Really grateful. I appreciate having guys like that in the room because it keeps you humble and it keeps you motivated because all he wants to do is get better."

Quinn is one of three Bears who made the top 100. Roquan Smith was No. 84 and David Montgomery No. 97.

Bears rookie tackle Braxton Jones has worked against Quinn on a daily basis at camp and came away amazed at the level of pass rush he brings.

"He;s really quick to the point, he's on you like that," Jones said. "That's the biggest thing for me, that might not even be win or loss.

"I think just getting used to that quickness and his reaction time is amazing."

What was most amazing about Quinn's production last season was how he had so many sacks in a year when Khalil Mack on the opposite side was lost for more than half a season to injury.

The double teams shifted to Quinn's side with Mack gone and he still kept knocking down quarterbacks.

It wasn't a certainty that Quinn would even show up for camp after he missed all offseason work, voluntary or otherwise. But when it counted he was there to—as he puts it—work at his craft.

"I think Robert Quinn is going to stand out tremendously," GM Ryan Poles said. "He works hard and he does as he's told, so regardless of what we ask of him I think he's going to dominate it in every way shape or form."

Whether Quinn can duplicate last year in a new system seems a question but he pointed out it's a system he played in under Rod Marinelli in Dallas.

"It's just dominate the line of scrimmage, get off the ball," Quinn said. "Basically seems like less thinking, just play defense, and just make plays when they come to you, or create them yourself."

He's been doing this for 11 years going into his 12th, and this is no real reason to stop now.

