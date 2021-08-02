Robert Quinn Full of Pride for Gold Medalist Sister

Jasmine-Camacho Quinn not only won the gold but in the semifinals set the Olympic record for the 100-meter hurdles after a mishap in the Games five years earlier.

Robert Quinn saw his sister Jasmine Camacho-Quinn crossing the finish line well ahead in Sunday's 100-meter race and couldn't contain himself.

"I know my phone went flying this way and I ran up to the screen and I could see her starting to pull away," said Quinn, the Bears outside linebacker. "I don't know, it's still kind of, it's still settling in on me."

Competing for Puerto Rico, where her mother was born, Camacho-Quinn set an Olympic record of 12.26 seconds in the semifinals, then won the finals by .15 seconds over world-record holder Kendra Harrison of the U.S. in 12.37, with Jamacai's Megan Tapper third.

Quinn watched the race on a big screen at Halas Hall and with friends, his wife and daughter, coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace, teammates including rookie Charles Snowden and long snapper Patrick Scales.

"There was a great group in there," Quinn said.

He's already been in touch with here. Camacho-Quinn had lost in Rio five years ago after clipping a hurdle.

"I talked to her twice this morning," Quinn said. "She still had the gold medal around her neck. I'm still, again, in disbelief, I'm like, 'naw that's not real.' But again, that's my baby sister. She's an Olympian. I can brag about that I guess."

Quinn pointed out all the competition his sister overcame.

"Football is kind of an American sport," Quinn said. "She went against aeveryone in the world and beat them. That's different. Winning the gold is something to be proud of and knowing the challenges and all the stuff and everyone you had to race to get that medal is still incredible. Still, to be the best in the world, a lot of people don't get to say that. I can say that about my baby sister."

The ability to come back and win it after the disappointment five years earlier was huge.

"She's when I talked to her, she's still kind of in a little shock in a good way," Quinn said. "You work four years for the one opportunity. Not to bring up but when she was in Rio, she was winning that race and clipped the hurdle, I could tell there was a fire in her eye when she came out (Sunday) and when she looked calm.

"But she looked like she was on a mission. And she completed that mission. I don't know. I just want to see the gold medal on her in person so I'm waiting for her to get back."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven