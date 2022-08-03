Skip to main content

Robert Quinn Simply Effective at Pass Rush

By keeping the edge uncomplicated, Robert Quinn is maintaining his youthful "bendy" style as a sack artist.

People make a science out of getting ready for a football season.

Robert Quinn believes simplification is best.

"You know, just kind of stick to the plan, make sure I stay healthy, stay in shape and like I said, getting to the season as healthy as possible," Quinn said.

No offseason work with the team this year, no problem. Quinn says it doesn't matter—although he can't say he recommends missing all voluntary and mandatory work to others.

"That's a to-each-his-own type of question," Quinn said.

Mentally, Quinn says he's already where he needs to be to follow up on his record-breaking 18 1/2-sack season, and that's no easy task. He's playing for a new coaching staff but 12 years in the league tells him what to study.

"You know, like I said, I mean I know how to come in and study my playbook and not try overwhelm myself but try to catch up," Quinn said. "Like I said, it's football. They give a call and I try to make it as simple as possible, and not overcomplicate the game."

Simple is better. It's put Quinn at 101 sacks, 35th all time.

"Yeah, this is Year 12," Quinn said. "You know, I kind of know what to expect and at the end of the day all I can do is control myself so I push myself as best as I can and I hope everybody else is doing the same.

"It's really just like I said, training camp is again to perfect my craft or try to get it as perfected as much as possible and really get in shape because the season will be here before we know it."

Apparently he's doing it well. His play caught the eye of new defensive coordinator Alan Williams, who noted his ability to be "bendy."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"As a player, still just watching tape, he is as advertised," Williams said. "Just getting to know him right now and when you see him go through individual (work), boy is he bendy. He can get on an edge.

"We were talking the other day and I was staring at his hands. He's a big man, and then he's a professional. He studies his playbook. He comes in prepared. And then as a leader guys gravitate towards him. He's quiet by nature but the guys look to him to lead the way and he hasn't been out there a whole bunch but when he's been out there boy do they follow.

Being able to contort himself to get around the edge on pass rush is the quality that once earned Quinn the nickname "Gumby."

"I guess when I can't do it anymore, then I for sure know it's probably not meant for me to be out there anymore," Quinn said. "So I came in, I guess, with that ability so I just try to make sure I still got it while I can."

The mental game Quinn didn't need as much as some other players because he's been in this system in the past with Dallas. Most of his career was in a 4-3 defense.

"Well, defensively, it's simple: Just swarm to the ball, overcommunicate, stuff like that, and you know, make the plays that you should make or got, make the plays that you should make basically at the end of the day," Quinn said. "You know, jelling this group together because we're still early, at least it feels like it's early in camp, the guys are still jelling together, getting to know each other, kind of, just trying to get things flowing smoothly as possible.”

So did all of that missed offseason work even matter?

"It didn't," Quinn said. "It didn't really matter. I kind of think I'm pretty much caught up. When they call a play I know what I'm supposed to do and kind of anticipate the checks and stuff like that.

"So, you study the playbook when you're in here and when you're out there it just makes everything click even better. So like I said it's kind of just how I work things."

When it works the way it does for Quinn, there's no sense worrying about a few missed offseason practices.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (2)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

USATSI_18536172
News

Jaylon Johnson and Bears Defense Do the Gloating

By Gene Chamberlain4 hours ago
USATSI_17021679
Game Day

Bears Activate Dane Cruikshank from Non-Football Injury List

By Gene Chamberlain12 hours ago
Packers WR Coach Jason Vrable on Packers Going 7 0 Without Davante Adams (1hg
News

Have Bears Seen the Last of Teven Jenkins?

By Gene Chamberlain21 hours ago
USATSI_18769194
News

Bears Camp Observations: The Disputed Catch

By Gene ChamberlainAug 1, 2022 9:27 PM EDT
USATSI_18783291
News

Sam Mustipher Stays Focused Despite Moving Target

By Gene ChamberlainAug 1, 2022 5:22 PM EDT
USATSI_18783115
News

Five Bears Who Stepped Up from the Start of Camp

By Gene ChamberlainAug 1, 2022 12:58 AM EDT
USATSI_18769198
News

What Roquan Smith's Continued Absence Can Mean

By Gene ChamberlainJul 31, 2022 6:49 PM EDT
USATSI_18783274
News

What Happens as Ballet Ends and Brawl Begins for Bears

By Gene ChamberlainJul 31, 2022 1:42 PM EDT