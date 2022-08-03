People make a science out of getting ready for a football season.

Robert Quinn believes simplification is best.

"You know, just kind of stick to the plan, make sure I stay healthy, stay in shape and like I said, getting to the season as healthy as possible," Quinn said.

No offseason work with the team this year, no problem. Quinn says it doesn't matter—although he can't say he recommends missing all voluntary and mandatory work to others.

"That's a to-each-his-own type of question," Quinn said.

Mentally, Quinn says he's already where he needs to be to follow up on his record-breaking 18 1/2-sack season, and that's no easy task. He's playing for a new coaching staff but 12 years in the league tells him what to study.

"You know, like I said, I mean I know how to come in and study my playbook and not try overwhelm myself but try to catch up," Quinn said. "Like I said, it's football. They give a call and I try to make it as simple as possible, and not overcomplicate the game."

Simple is better. It's put Quinn at 101 sacks, 35th all time.

"Yeah, this is Year 12," Quinn said. "You know, I kind of know what to expect and at the end of the day all I can do is control myself so I push myself as best as I can and I hope everybody else is doing the same.

"It's really just like I said, training camp is again to perfect my craft or try to get it as perfected as much as possible and really get in shape because the season will be here before we know it."

Apparently he's doing it well. His play caught the eye of new defensive coordinator Alan Williams, who noted his ability to be "bendy."

"As a player, still just watching tape, he is as advertised," Williams said. "Just getting to know him right now and when you see him go through individual (work), boy is he bendy. He can get on an edge.

"We were talking the other day and I was staring at his hands. He's a big man, and then he's a professional. He studies his playbook. He comes in prepared. And then as a leader guys gravitate towards him. He's quiet by nature but the guys look to him to lead the way and he hasn't been out there a whole bunch but when he's been out there boy do they follow.

Being able to contort himself to get around the edge on pass rush is the quality that once earned Quinn the nickname "Gumby."

"I guess when I can't do it anymore, then I for sure know it's probably not meant for me to be out there anymore," Quinn said. "So I came in, I guess, with that ability so I just try to make sure I still got it while I can."

The mental game Quinn didn't need as much as some other players because he's been in this system in the past with Dallas. Most of his career was in a 4-3 defense.

"Well, defensively, it's simple: Just swarm to the ball, overcommunicate, stuff like that, and you know, make the plays that you should make or got, make the plays that you should make basically at the end of the day," Quinn said. "You know, jelling this group together because we're still early, at least it feels like it's early in camp, the guys are still jelling together, getting to know each other, kind of, just trying to get things flowing smoothly as possible.”

So did all of that missed offseason work even matter?

"It didn't," Quinn said. "It didn't really matter. I kind of think I'm pretty much caught up. When they call a play I know what I'm supposed to do and kind of anticipate the checks and stuff like that.

"So, you study the playbook when you're in here and when you're out there it just makes everything click even better. So like I said it's kind of just how I work things."

When it works the way it does for Quinn, there's no sense worrying about a few missed offseason practices.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven