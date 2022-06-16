There is no panic at Halas Hall because of Robert Quinn's absence from all offseason festivities.

At least this is the way coach Matt Eberflus has described the reaction by players to their edge rusher missing all of the OTAs and both minicamps, mandatory and voluntary.

"I don't know that their mind is there, when you're saying it is," Eberflus said. "I don't think it is.

"I just think they're taking it day by day and just working. That's where I believe they are because I've had good conversations with all the D-line, so."

It's Eberflus view that players are too busy competing for jobs and picking up the new defensive and offensive systems to worry about who is available for offseason practices.

"Yeah, I mean, it is what it is, you know?" he said. "You know where your feet are and you've just got to play the ball. Whatever it is, so if I'm a back-up and I'm anticipating a starter coming back, man this is an opportunity for me to work hard and get better at my craft. If it's a rookie or a second-year player, like we have a couple of those, they just got to keep working and whatever happens happen."

The rookie who has had all the snaps without Quinn in place is Dominique Robinson. He's had most of the snaps with the first team at right defensive end, and has also benefited from the absence of Al-Quadin Muhammad. Although Muhammad returned to the team in the final week of OTAs, he hasn't practiced.

Charles Snowden, who is in his second year after he didn't play as a rookie, is among those also benefiting. Left end Trevis Gipson might be benefiting, as well. If both Muhammad and Quinn had been available, it would have meant reduced first-team reps for Gipson even if he lined up with starter.

"I'm just focused on my opportunities and my job, just taking it day-by-day and OTA-by-OTA," Gipson said.

Gipson has been in contact with Quinn, who set the team record with 18 1/2 sacks last year.

"You know, I think, I want Quinn to do what's best for him," Gipson said. "If he feels like he can do his job doing other things, whether that's recovery (away from Halas Hall) or whatever the case may be, we saw what he produced last year so I think my trust in him is really up there. I know he's doing what he has to do best."

While the Bears don't see an immediate impact, there is one. With a team so inexperienced among backups on the line, veterans like Quinn could have an impact simply by being around and helping instruct younger players.

Gipson described how this situation worked for him in the past when Quinn and Khalil Mack were telling him his focus should be on going after the ball rather than simply sacking the passer.

“They are just repeatedly saying, ‘You know, you get the ball out, then you get credit for a sack and the forced fumble. You get the ball out from the quarterback, it counts for a bunch of stats,' " Gipson said. "And that’s what overall helps guys’ careers.

"That’s what we do to get paid, this, that, and the third. I think getting the ball out is more important than tackling. I think it’s more important than a lot of things. It can change the momentum of the game.”

Now Gipson is the wise old veteran of two seasons who has to inform a youthful bunch.

