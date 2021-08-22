Bears Receiver Rodney Adams Really Rocks

Bears receiver Rodney Adams makes another big catch but this time for a touchdown on short rest after his wife delivers a baby girl

The toughest NFL cuts will come due on Aug. 31 and there will be heartbreak among Bears wide receivers more so than at any other position.

Even without Anthony Miller this has been a crowded roster fight with only the top two positions solid, but Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin seemingly settled in behind them.

Only one or two more spots seem possible among the others and after what Rodney Adams has done in two games, along with training camp, cutting him would be an extremely tough decision—especially after Saturday's 73-yard touchdown catch on five hours of sleep.

"It was nice to get the deep ball to Rodney," Bears quarterback Andy Dalton said. "He made an unbelievable play. He just had a baby and made that play. I think he rocked the baby afterward. That was pretty good."

That was Adams' celebration after the TD, possibly the most tasteful and relevant TD celebration in the history of the league. He rocked the football like it was Brexleigh Michelle Adams, the baby girl his wife just had.

"Man it was ... amazing isn't even the word," Adams said. "Having her yesterday, coming out and scoring a touchdown for her and my wife. Man it's crazy. It's crazy."

Adams didn't have your traditional five hours of sleep before coming to the game.

"I slept at the hospital last night," he said. "From the hospital, I drove right to the stadium.

"I slept on the couch with her right next to me."

Adams has seven catches for 146 yards and the 73-yard TD to lead all Bears receivers in preseason in both categories. Total catches and yards in preseason usually doesn't mean as much as someone might think, but at least it shows he's into the roster battle and doing better than some of the other less established receivers.

Javon Wims and Riley Ridley are his primary competitors.

They have one key game coming against Tennessee and all the competitors for spots need to show up. Both Wims and Ridley had penalties in Week 1 but avoided them Saturday. Ridley has two preseason catches for 29 yards and Wims none.

For now Adams is focused on this and not cuts.

"I mean, I don't want to," he said. "But I'm trying to get 100% better every single day. I'm not thinking about 10 days ahead. What's the challenge tomorrow? What's the challenge the next day?

"I'm not thinking 10 days ahead, I'm thinking what's going to happen tomorrow."

Adams, who was on the practice squad last year, knows it will be difficult in the receiver room. Some of those cut could be back on the practice squad, which has been expanded again this year to 16 due to the pandemic as it was last year.

"I don't even look at it," he said. "We are family in that room, I'm just blessed to be in that room. We all go out and compete every single day. We help each other get better every day.

"We don't look at numbers, we are family, we just come out and play the game."

Adams has two families now to occupy his thoughts heading toward the important date.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven