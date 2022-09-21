The way they pass the ball or don't pass it for now is less a concern for the Bears than health, especially one key player.

Linebacker Roquan Smith did not practice on Wednesday due to a hip injury and three other Bears players missed practice.

Smith played in Sunday night's game and did not come out. He was credited with 11 tackles in the game.

The Bears' struggling last-ranked run defense could even look more anemic against Houston than against Green Bay without Smith. Matthew Adams is Smith's replacement.

"That's the first thing, you've got to stop the run," safety Eddie Jackson said. "Like coach always preaches, it starts up front for us and our defense, so containing the run, setting the edges and getting downhill. Then when they put the ball in the air, it’s time for us to step up and make plays. It all works together. "

Another real concern is wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. He hasn't played since the second preseason game due to a hamstring issue and last week practice on a limited basis on Wednesday for the first time in three weeks but then not the rest of the week and missed the game.

On Wednesday, Jones joined the rest of the players out on the field for stretching but then he didn't practice at all.

One of the two other players who missed practice Wednesday figured to have a prominent role in the game. Tight end Ryan Griffin has an Achilles injury and missed, while backup safety Dane Cruikshank missed with a hamstring injury.

One of the best ways to attack the Tampa-2 style defense like Houston plays under former Bears coach Lovie Smith is a two-tight end attack and Griffin would have been key in this.

Center Lucas Patrick was at practice Wednesday without a protective cast on his hand and it leaves open the possibility he will play center this week, with Teven Jenkins taking over full time at right guard and current center Sam Mustipher going to the bench.

For the Texans, starting three technique defensive cackle Maliek Collins did not practice due to a knee injury. Also, tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle), cornerback Isaac Yiadom (thigh) and veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes missed practice. Hughes' absence was not for an injury.

Starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was limited due to a neck injury and linebacker Blake Cashman was limited with a hip injury.

Quarterback Davis Mills has a thumb injury but was full go in practice.

