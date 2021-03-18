Is Wilson Trade Really Still a Thing for Bears?

The trade attempt by the Bears for Russell Wilson has simply been put on hold, insists one network reporter who has been at the forefront of stories on the topic

After a blazing fire there is always the possibility of smoldering and another blaze.

Apparently the firestorm stirred by Chicago Bears pursuit of Russell Wilson continues to smolder after the dousing it received from the signing of Andy Dalton.

At least ESPN's Adam Schefter continues to smell smoke.

After the reports of the clandestine meeting between Bears GM Ryan Pace and Seahawks GM John Schneider and rejection of a trade offer by Seattle based on Pete Carroll's wishes, Schefter kept on beating the drum by emphasizing the phrase "at this time."

Schneider, Schefter said, was telling the Bears the Seahawks weren't interested in trading Wilson at that particular time.

What that means is anyone's guess. It could mean next year when they no longer have to take a big salary cap hit. It could mean after June 1 when the cap hit decreases.

Or to Schefter, it could simply mean in a month and a half.

"This is a situation that bears watching right when we get close to the draft, when the Seahawks GM John Schneider has done the necessary due diligence on all the top quarterback prospects," Schefter told Mike Greenberg on ESPN.

Seattle has already begun to address some of the issues Wilson expressed concern about when the possibility of a trade first surfaced. The Seahawks traded for Raiders offensive lineman Gabe Jackson and brought in a new veteran tight end for Wilson, Gerald Everett of the Rams.

So the entire spat could simply die off here and the Bears settle for Andy Dalton.

But Schefter keeps poking and prodding.

He was the one who said the Seahawks, "...also liked Andy Dalton when he was coming out of the draft. So if the Seahawks ever come around and change their line of thinking, maybe Andy Dalton could be a chip in that trade."

It does seem ridiculous Seattle would trade and ask for Dalton though, considering they simply could have signed him before the Bears did if they wanted him.

Schefter also agreed its possible the entire situation could expand to other teams in the future who were not on Wilson's list of possible destinations because all four of the teams on the list appear to have addressed their quarterback situation.

However, the Bears addressed theirs in a far less sufficient manner.

It's difficult to imagine the Seahawks satisifed in a trade for Wilson which somehow brings them Dalton. The Bears have the 20th pick in the draft, so the possibility of them ever being in position at No. 20 in Round 1 to select one of the top four quarterbacks seems like fantasy. Even the top five might be out of reach with this pick, so what Seattle would do with that pick to find a quarterback to replace Wilson is anyone's guess.

As for the idea the Seahawks need more time to assess the draft's quarterbacks, Schneider seems a little more competent than this. By now, only five weeks from the draft, any GM would know enough about the quarterbacks in the draft to make accurate grades. Schneider wouldn't have been this successful if that wasn't the case. His "due diligence" on this doesn't need to include pro days because the quarterbacks are like an open book.

For these reasons, this idea all seems like fantasy.

For Schefter, it could just be a way to continue to maintain interest in a story.

For the Bears, this could be something to watch or revisit.

Or it could all be nothing at all.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven