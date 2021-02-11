Russell Wilson to Bears Trade Discussion a Pointless Endeavor

Seattle's quarterback wants to see his team draft or sign some pass blockers but hasn't requested a trade to the Bears or any other team.

Of all the absurd ideas expressed about the National Football League since this era of sudden quarterback movement began with the trade for Matthew Stafford, the thought some team would be able to obtain Russell Wilson now might be the dumbest yet.

Russell Wilson doesn't like being sacked so much and the Seahawks have never provided a strong offensive line since losing the Super Bowl in February of 2015. Wilson doesn't help by holding the ball too long but at least he's mobile enough to avoid problems.

Still, there's quite a difference between Wilson expressing displeasure with being hit so much to making the connection that Wilson wants out of Seattle, and then taking it even beyond to how Wilson could be obtained by the Bears.

None of this was ever expressed to anyone. It's a giant "what if?"

Well, what if I win the Power Ball? I'm not writing here next week.

At least in the Deshaun Watson case, he requested a trade. Wilson hasn't.

In Carson Wentz's case, he didn't request a trade and hasn't been traded but the Eagles' general manager seems to like the idea of holding him out there to see what he might fetch.

No one has sufficiently connected the Wilson comments to a possible trade scenario with anything other than a "what if?"

So there is no sense speculating what teams would be interested or what they could offer.

This isn't even a thing.

Why not just say Russell Wilson wasn't happy with a meal he had in a Seattle restaurant once, so it means he's unhappy in the city and wants a trade?

The ridiculous thoughts aside, Wilson traded or cut right now would cause an immediate cap space loss of $26 million. This can't be offset in any way.

It's not a case where they would realize some small amount of savings by getting rid of a lot of non-guaranteed salary and offsetting the guaranteed bonus. They aren';t making a deal to get back cap space from some team in the trade. This can't be done.

They immediately would lose $26 million off their cap in a year when everyone is already losing tons of cap space due to the pandemic. Wilson also has a guaranteed salary, so there is no losing that $19 million figure for next season.

Considering they are already a only about $5.5 million below the cap, according to Overthecap.com, the Seahawks would also need to cut salary by about $20 million more if they did trade Wilson before his salary guarantee applies later this week simply to get to get square with the cap.

So trade Wilson, and then cut three or four other players and that's that. Such a bargain.

Now, come and talk about this next year and it's entirely a different story.

Then the Seahawks could actually deal him or even cut him to save cap space.

At that point, a team starved for a quarterback for decades could find a potential leader available. If the Bears were to have a shot at Wilson in 2022, it would be worth discussing.

Then again, by then the Bears could have torn apart the entire franchise from coach to GM and jettisoned half their roster for cap purposes, too.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven