Albert Breer of SI sees a sensible approach from the Bears coming in the draft with the first pick.

There are countless guesses floating around about the Bears and the first pick of the draft.

GM Ryan Poles telling everyone how he likes Justin Fields didn't apparently suit the conspiracy theorists in the NFL/Internet world, or the newest personnel expert, one LeSean "Shady" McCoy. The former running back is now a commentator for FS1 and apparent doesn't think much of Fields.

Regardless, all guesses and hunches are pretty worthless at this point as the Bears haven't even delved into all aspects of the season just ended let alone turn full attention to assessment of draft talent.

Wait a couple of months for this.

However, Sports Illustrated columnist Albert Breer came up with the most honestly sensible thoughts on what the Bears will do with the top pick. He had spoken with Matt Eberflus on Saturday before the season finale and is convinced they like Fields, just as they say.

What Breer says could happen goes right in lock step with what Poles said at Tuesday's press conference about Fields being his team's starter in 2023.

Speaking on Rich Eisen's show, Breer said the Bears will look at the QBs and if they don't see either of the top prospects this year as someone they believe to be better than Fields, it's just as they've said. They'll start Fields in 2023. It will be his year to prove himself.

They'll take the first pick, trade down for players to try to help Fields this year so he has a fighting chance, and most likely in the package get some who could be in the 2024 draft.

Those could be used to trade and get in position to draft either USC quarterback Caleb Williams or North Carolina QB Drake Maye.

Fields' third year is the 2023 season. They'd need to use that season to decide whether to pick up the option on his fifth season, just as it was when Trubisky had his option due following the 2019 season after he failed at Matt Nagy's 200 level of the offense.

If Fields fails, the Bears would likely be somewhere near the top of the draft again and they could trade picks they have—possibly some they would get by trading down this year—to get one of the two top QBs.

It's not as exciting as startling as trading away Fields and drafting Bryce Young, but makes much more sense since it gives Fields another year to prove he can take the next step up as a passer.