No one could complain about the returns made by Bears running back Trestan Ebner to date considering he is fifth in the NFL in kick return average.

However, there are people coming for his job. At least, there are people he might have to share it with in the future and one of those could be Velus Jones Jr.

The rookie return man and receiver hasn't played since the second preseason game but got on the practice field two straight days on a limited basis Thursday and Friday after doing stretching with the team on Wednesday. Whether he plays for the first time in a regular-season game could mean a change for Ebner, who averages 24.3 yards per kick return.

It appears unlikely it will happen this week, though, because Jones is listed as doubtful on the injury report even though he appears to be much closer to recovery.

Then again, Ebner might need to share those duties with someone else anyway.

"We're going to use anyone who has a helmet on who gives us the best chance at that time," special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said. "As you know, as you guys have dually noted, we got Khalil, we got Pringle who has touchdown returns in his career, we have different guys.

"Anybody we play, they are going to do their homework. They know that. It can be anybody at any time. It's just like running back. We're going to go with the hot hand. Whoever is hot is going to get it."

In Jones' case, it would be whoever is healthy. They saw his return abilities in the second preseason game with Seattle when he broke one 48 yards on a punt.

Ebner still would be in the picture, though.

"Yeah I like Eb," Hightower said. "I think he's coming along well. You (media) guys know he had the 30-yard return last game. He actually had a 30-yard return in the first game, so he's had two 30-yard returns back to back. So that's been nice.

"He's done a really nice job for us in that phase. Obviously we're always looking to improve in that phase. I mean, he also had a chance to have one out to the 43-yard line, which would have been 38 yards, we just gotta be a little bit cleaner on that one penalty-wise. Other than that, Ebner is doing an outstanding job."

Ebner actually got replaced for one kick return last week against the Packers.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette came in for his first return and only brought it back 17 yards. It wasn't a situation where Ebner was being punished or was injured. His previous return had been 20 yards.

"Ihmir, really, he earned that rep," Hightower said. "He did a phenomenal job in practice going against our guys and made a heck of a play against our guys.

"It was a look where we thought we might have a chance to get there and obviously Green Bay made a good play and tackled him on that one. But we're all about earning our reps and he did a good job earning that rep, so that was his rep to have and he tried to do the best he could on it."

