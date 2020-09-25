The Snacks Harrison watch apparently continues for the Bears, even if they have to wait until he returns from a trip to Seattle.

Defensive lineman Damon "Snacks" Harrison said via twitter he has a trip scheduled for next week. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported it's to Seattle, and that Harrison also received interest from the Bears, Packers and Bengals.

Harrison engaged Friday in a Twitter conversation with Bears running back Cordarrelle Patterson and some fans, and suggested he could have another trip scheduled after the first one.

"We gonna set one up after my first visit!" Harrison tweeted in response to Patterson.

Of course, that would only come about if he didn't sign first with Seattle.

Harrison was said to have considered retiring at age 31 after the Lions cut him. The 6-foot-3, 350-pounder was one of the league's better run stoppers at one time.

"He's a guy you have to account for, especially in the run game," Bears center Cody Whitehair said Friday. "He's a big guy, a big two-gap guy where he plays very well with his hands and he's able to shed blocks.

"So you've really got to account for him and be able to use your leverage against him and try to move him off the ball. But he is very good against the run."

The Bears would likely gain no pass rush benefit from the move.

Harrison is an undrafted free agent who signed out of William Penn in 2012 with the Jets. He has 485 tackles in eight seasons.

With the Bears, he'd be coming in to replace John Jenkins and split time with Bilal Nichols in a rotation on the defensive line. Nichols is an end, but the Bears moved him to nose tackle after starter Eddie Goldman took the COVID-19 opt-out.

At 313 pounds, he's probably a little lighter than many NFL nose tackles in a two-gap system like the Bears use, although he took issue with this on Friday.

"I mean as long as you play good technique that's all that matters," Nichols said. "I'm not the biggest but I'm not the smallest either.

"As long as you go in there with the right mindset just trying to dominate your guy and you play with good technique everything else is going to follow."

The Bears struggled against the run in the opener, then held the Giants to 75 yards last week but New York lost running back Saquon Barkley in the first half with an ACL tear.

The Bears have signed Pittsburgh practice squad player Daniel McCullers on the defensive line. He is 6-foot-7, 325 and has been more of a traditional tackle or end than a nose tackle. He hasn't been an NFL starter.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven