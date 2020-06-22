BearDigest
Soldier Field Not Included Among Illinois Stadiums Opening to Fans

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears will not be allowed to have fans at Soldier Field yet, although some other outdoor stadiums in Illinois will be allowed to open their gates.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced more alterations to his recovery plan on Monday including some to Phase 4 which takes effect on Friday. The new plan will allow for up to 20% capacity for outdoor stadiums, but Chicago itself is not near enough to have Phase 4 of the recovery plan at this point, so outdoor stadiums will remain closed to fans.

"Unfortunately, because of where we are in the arc of the virus, industries that require very large gatherings such as spectator sports and conventions will at this time remain closed in the city of Chicago," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. 

The fourth phase of Pritzker's recovery did not allow for crowds gathering beyond 50 people but Pritzker's plan was altered and now Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ryan Field at Northwestern and Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium will all be allowed to have 20% capacity. 

Indoor arenas remain closed to fans across the state.

If Chicago outdoor stadiums do get a go-ahead to open at the same capacity as Ryan Field, Huskie Stadium and Memorial Stadium, the 20% figure would allow the Bears to put about 12,300 fans into Soldier Field.

The first Bears preseason game is Saturday, Aug. 15 at noon in Soldier Field against the Cleveland Browns. The regular season opens Sept. 13 at Detroit, with the first home game Sept. 20 against the New York Giants at noon.

In the stadiums that can open at 20% capacity, parties must remain 6 feet apart and wear face coverings except in "safe seating" areas.

For now, however, there are no fans allowed in all indoor arenas.

"My hope is that over time we will get to a place where we can start to see some fans in the seats at stadiums and other venues," Lightfoot said. "Right now that means in the short term reopening without fans actually physically present."

The state is opening up other previously closed or curtailed businesses and recreational facilities on Friday. Indoor restaurants, bars, movie theaters, bowling alleys, skating rinks and clubhouses can open at 50% of overall room or floor capacity or 50 people.

