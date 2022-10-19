Skip to main content

Something Special Wasted by Bears

NextGen Stats saw two plays as special from the Bears offense and they went wasted in the 12-7 loss to Washington.

The Bears squandered two of the more memorable plays their offense produced this season, according to NextGent Stats.

The first wasted play was the touchdown pass Justin Fields threw to Dante Pettis covering 40 yards with a strong pass rush in his face and with Pettis needing to lunge forward to his left to make it.

NextGen Stats calculated a probability of only 22.9% Fields would would complete it, making it the most improbable completion of Fields' career.

The 40-yard TD helped play a part in Fields' average intended air yards for the game of 11, the second highest by any quarterback last week.

The kicker to this is NextGen calcuated the TD caused a 16.7% increase in the Bears' chances to win the game, giving them 59.6% probablity for a victory. And yet, they managed to lose the game.

Herbert's NextGen stat of the week was his 64-yard run that started off to the left and meandered a bit before moving over to the right side of the field. Although it went 64 yards, Herbert went 99.1 yards total. It is the most traveled distance on a non-touchdown run this year in the league and third longest since 2017.

Herbert had 63.2 yards after contact on the play, which definitely will help his yards-after-contact average.

And again, it came in a defeat.

One ofter NextGen Stats note of interest to the Bears. The quarterback they could face this week, New England backup Bailey Zappe, had the fourth highest overall NextGent Stats passing score Sunday by a rookie since last season. He went 24 of 34 for 309 yards with two TDs.

