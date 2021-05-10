Death of Tarik Cohen's Twin Brother Reported as Accidental Electrocution

Tarik Cohen's twin brother died of an apparent accidental electrocution according to police, after he left the scene of an accident.

Tragedy has again struck the family of Bears running back Tarik Cohen as his twin brother, Tyrell Antar Cohen, died after leaving the scene of an accident.

According to the Raleigh News & Observer, Tyrell Cohen was found dead at a Duke Energy substation after apparently being executed while climbing power equipment.

The automobile accident occurred about 2 a.m. in Raleigh on Saturday and a search for Cohen was conducted. Tarik Cohen had asked on Twitter for help in trying to locate his brother, before he was found at the substation.

"Raleigh/Durham area have you seen my brother? Last seen 2 am at Heroes Pub on Six Forks Rd. wearing a red shirt black pants and white shoes!! 5'6" 165 could be on foot in the woulds around 540 and Six Forks . Possibly injured ! RT if you're in the area please," Tarik Cohen had tweeted.

The Cohen family filed a missing person report on Saturday for Tyrell and police conducted a search. Then police received a call from an employee of Duke Energy Sunday morning about 9 that Tyrell Cohen's body had been discovered.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen's twin brother, Tyrell," the Bears said in a statement. "Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones. On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss."

Cohen's younger brother, Dante, was paralyzed from the waist down following a shooting in the Raleigh area in 2019.

The Bears running back is rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered while making a fair catch on a punt against the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 3 Bears win last season.

