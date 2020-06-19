The Bears seem convinced veteran wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. can serve several purposes.

The purpose most 35-year-old veteran wide receivers serve is to retire.

Not all do, though, and in recent years players like Larry Fitzgerald, Steve Smith and Anquan Boldin have made it clear older receivers who have maintained their health without severe leg injuries can last a long time.

Ginn has managed to do this and as a result thinks he can add one vital quality to the offense.

"I bring speed," Ginn said. "I bring that element of stretching the field, so I know I'll be helping that role. And then being able to catch things underneath and making my way within that role."

Bears wide receivers coach Mike Furrey actually played receiver when Ginn came into the league in 2007 and still sees a player nearly as fast.

"I think when you add a guy like a Ted Ginn into your room, that's obviously one of the fastest players in this league, he's been a teammate, he hasn't been the No. 1 on anybody's team because he's always been the No. 2 to somebody that's probably been one of the best wide receivers in the league," Furrey said. "So he has the ability to be a No. 1 but he hasn't been in that role.

"So when you have a guy that still has that credibility and you bring him in that room, there's a reason why you're bringing him in that room and it's not to sit. It's to compete and be able to come up and be a big time player for us."

The Bears can use Ginn to stretch the field and open it up underneath for Allen Robinson Jr. or the tight ends. If he has indeed retained much of his speed, he could beat defenses deep, as well.

Over the last seven years of Ginn's career, he's averaged 35.4 catches for 522 yards. He averaged only 26.3 catches for 341 yards in his first six years. Some has to do obviously with playing alongside a quarterback like Drew Brees, but still as a receiver in his 30s Ginn has shown staying power.

What he hasn't shown is great hands. He has had seasons when his catch percentage was 34.3% or 47.9% but what has to be remembered about Ginn is he's trying to catch passes downfield more often than other receivers so his catch percentage is naturally going to be lower.

Just like with his overall production, his catch percentage has been better toward the latter part of his career.

He was at 61.4% over the last four years. It was 50.5% his first four years.

Because the Bears do not have a passer with the accuracy of Drew Brees, it's more realistic to anticipate an output of 25-30 receptions from Ginn.

The Bears see another value in him considering all the young receivers they have. It's not one statistics can really measure.

Javon Wims, Riley Ridley, Anthony Miller and Darnell Mooney are all in their first three years. Even though Allen Robinson has been an established receiver for six years, he might even draw a benefit because he's only 26 years old.

"You're talking about an instant veteran leader that's a complete team player that is here to win a Super Bowl that will be vocal enough to be able to call some of these guys out so that I won't have to do it if that makes sense," Furrey said. "A coach can only lead you so far, a player has to eventually take over his own career. When you have your peers that are in that room that are holding you accountable I think that's going to be the instant information that Ted Ginn is going to bring into our (receiver) room."

Ted Ginn Jr. at a Glance

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Key Stat: Since turning 30 Ted Ginn Jr. had three seasons of 700 receiving yards or more. Prior to turning 30 he had one 700-yard season.

Projection: It's not just a matter of time Ginn is fighting as he tries to pile up catches and yards at the age of 35 but Matt Nagy's offensive approach. Nagy rarely relies on one receiver and with many players trying to get involved in the production it's likely to limit Ginn's contribution. Look for 27 receptions and about 370 yards from Ginn as well as a few key big plays.

