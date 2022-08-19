The first drive accomplished what the Bears wanted and it seemed to build from that point Thursday for a 27-11 win over the penalty prone Seattle Seahawks.

The Bears ran the ball effectively, threw it with play-action and scored on special teams as they played complementary and efficient football for the second straight preseason game.

All along, their defense forced eight three-and-outs and didn't give up a point until 29 seconds remained in the third quarter.

It's easy to pick out the winners in this one on the Chicago side but there were a few Bears who came away losers in this.

Here are winners and losers from preseason game No. 2.

Winners

QB Justin Fields

He had a little better pass blocking and with tight end Cole Kmet back he was in a comfort zone, completing 5 of 7 for 39 yards and hitting Kmet for 31 yards on two catches during his one drive.

G Teven Jenkins

Starting at right guard, he stayed on after the first team left and had no obvious flaws in his game, though coach Matt Eberflus said they had yet to review the film closely on the return trip.

The Bears had drives of 10, eight, six and six plays to start the game, which indicates Jenkins and whoever was doing the blocking managed to provide the quarterbacks with time and open enough holes for bigger yards. They achieved good balance in the first half when Jenkins played with 71 yards rushing and 80 passing.

G Velus Jones Jr.

The rookie from Tennessee got on the field for the first time and made a 4-yard catch and he did get his hands on the ball in the return game and broke a punt return 48 yards and a kick return 31 yards as his speed was obvious.

RB Darrynton Evans

The former Tennessee Titans running back came away a winner in two ways. He ran for 39 yards on eight carries with an 11-yard run, the longest by a Bears player in the game. He also scored one of their touchdowns. However, he also was a winner in the battle for a roster spot because third running back Trestan Ebner suffered an ankle injury of unknown severity. It's anything but certain the Bears would keep four running backs and a fullback, but if there is a question about the health of one of the top three backs like with Ebner then they would likely have to hang on to Evans at cutdown time.

P Trenton Gill

Their punter came off a solid preseason opener by landing three punts that were downed inside the 20-yard line and also showing he could kick off. He had a touchback on one kickoff.

TE Cole Kmet

Two catches for 31 yards on the first drive announced his return to the lineup after an injury. Kmet also had some key blocks in the run game.

LB DeMarquis Gates

From the USFL to two solid games now and a chance to stick with the team. He had five tackles and two tackles for loss, then benefited in a battle for a roster spot when linebacker Caleb Johnson went out with a knee injury of unknown severity.

DT Angelo Blackson

He hadn't been able to practice in over two weeks and hadn't played in the first preseason game, but made an immediate impact upon his return by batting down a Geno Smith third-down pass.

QB Trevor Siemian

A short TD flip to Jake Tonges brought his TD pass total for preseason to three.

DT Trevon Coley

Another sack, his third of the preseason. Defensive tackles who can apply pressure are coveted in this defense.

S Elijah Hicks

Beaten for a TD in the first preseason game, the seventh-round rookie's fortunes did an about-face with a touchdown on a special teams play as he recovered a muff that was knocked back to the goal line.

Losers

GM Ryan Poles

The Bears lost two more linebackers to injuries. Current starter Matthew Adams went out with an unspecified injury and Caleb Johnson had a knee injury. When you're already down Roquan Smith, it hurts losing two more linebackers. And without enough linebackers, it only puts more pressure on the Bears GM to get a deal done.

RB Trestan Ebner

An ankle injury isn't what he needed after he turned in a second straight strong performance. He had some momentum. He gained 29 yards on nine carries in this one, not quite as impressive as in the first game when he averaged more than 5 yards a carry.

WR Nsimba Webster

After a 58-yard kick return and a team-high four catches for 25 yards, it would seem Webster would be the last receiver who could wind up in the loser column. But he had a really bad dropped pass. The Bears have had a few of those and a long shot for the roster can't afford drops.

WR Isaiah Coulter

Another receiver who made a contribution with a team-high 39 receiving yards on three catches, but he also had a pass that might be considered a drop and, worse yet, failed to come up with the ball on the hands team on an onside kick. A receiver at the bottom of the roster needs to contribute on the hands team but not contribute by failing to come up with the ball.

G Michael Schofield

When Teven Jenkins didn't have any obvious flaws, it hurt Schofield's chances at keeping the starting spot if not a roster spot. Coaches had him on the field with the second and third team in the second half, which is not another good sign for a veteran.

