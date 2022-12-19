Bears guard left on a stretcher with a neck injury but was able to move his extremities and coach Matt Eberflus said the news is "positive" on injury.

Twice Sunday in a 25-20 loss to the Eagles, Bears fans at Soldier Field held their collective breath.

The second time it was for quarterback Justin Fields and it turned out he merely had leg cramps and had an IV, returning to play after Nathan Peterman had just one throw.

The other situation was much more serious but right guard Teven Jenkins was said by the Bears to be trending positive after a neck injury on a running play that caused him to be put on a stretcher before being taken to a hospital.

"He's out, but everything looks positive there," coach Matt Eberflus said. "Just so everybody knows that. That's encouraging."

Jenkins had blocked on a 7-yard wildcat run by David Montgomery on the first Bears possession, after they had already lost wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown for the game with a concussion.

Jenkins threw the block and came around the side of the line and fell to the ground. A cart was brought on the field and medical personnel had to lift Jenkins and put him on a strecher.

"He was responsive," Eberflus said. "We could see

him moving his hands out there. Again, I don't know much more than that. They just told me it's encouraging."

The Bears bench emptied and all the players formed a semi-circle around the cart and Jenkins as he was being helped.

"I saw after the play he was crawling on the ground," Bears quarterback Justin Fields said. "Teven is a tough guy. When he's crawling on the ground, I knew he was hurt instantly.

"Of course I'm going to be praying for him and hope he's OK."

Fields' injury situation was fairly dramatic at the time. He had scrambled for 18 yards on third-and-4 for a first down to the Eagles 48, and was hit by two players going down to the turf. He had some trouble getting up, then seemed fine, but then went down to the turf in front of the bench and was helped off the field.

Leg cramps had affected him again. This was the second time in a game this became apparent. It happened in Atlanta, as well, but that was indoors in warm conditions and not sub-20 degrees like this was.

He went inside the locker room, had an IV and returned to finish the game. The 18-yard run didn't count due to a holding penalty on the play.

"I have to get an IV before every game," Fields said. "I didn't get one today because I thought the weather, I wouldn't need one.

"I'm still exerting energy, still using my body. From now on I'm going to have to get an IV."

At the time, with the Bears trailing in the fourth quarter 25-13, it wasn't a good time to leave the game.

"Yeah, but it is what it is," he said. "I'd rather be cramping than it be a serious injury."

The Bears had a few other injuries besides those two and St. Brown's concussion.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said he suffered or aggravated the pain he'd been having in his ribs. He called it an "abdomen" injury but continued playing. Everflus referred to it as a rib injury.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn suffered an ankle injury and was helped to the sidelines. He couldn't return to finish the game. First Matthew Adams replaced him but Adams suffered an injury and left, but then returned to finish the game. Joe Thomas replaced Adams when he left.

