Bears' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Darnell Mooney | WR

Catch percentages probably don't apply to Darnell Mooney.

Mooney, the Bears' fifth-round draft pick from Tulane, is rarely going to be up there in the 66% or higher crowd when it comes to making catches against times targeted

Mooney's game is speed whether he's going downfield for the ball or trying to break short throws. Occasional drops or just being overthrown are part of the deal with receivers who stretch the defense, and that's what the Bears believe they have in this prospect.

Any Mooney problem dropping passes is more a matter of concentration, but he avoided these troubles well enough to catch it 58.6%, 57.1% and 58.5% of times targeted during his final three seasons.

Mooney needs to work on his hands but his efforts as a route runner and as a pure speed receiver were exemplary. He had coaches on the field at the combine commenting on what crisp routes he ran.

It's the reason he was able to turn relatively shorter passes into big gains with yards after the catch, a real Bears weakness over the last two years and back even when John Fox was head coach.

Mooney had catch-and-run plays of 55, 79 and 86 yards in college and was used both outside and in the slot.

Competition from Ted Ginn Jr. for this season likely will keep Mooney's snaps to a minimum. The presence of Cordarrelle Patterson will also cut back on his snaps.

Also working against more snaps for Mooney is the desire by Bears coaches to use more multiple-tight end sets and run better.

When Mooney finally does get chances, expect him to catch on faster than most fifth-round draft picks based on that route-running ability he's displayed.

It could be a year when he's limited to 10 to 15 receptions as he tries to take in a big change in competition level.

Darnell Mooney at a Glance

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 176 pounds

Position: "Z" receiver or right outside receiver.

Key Stats: Mooney averaged 17.7 yards per reception over the final three years of his Tulane career.

Starting Outlook: 1 on a 1-5 scale (5 being the highest)

Likely Outcome: He'll likely start out very slowly, possibly as a game-day inactive early in the season. A season of learning and less than 20 receptions is likely barring an injury rash like the Bears had at wide receiver in 2017.

