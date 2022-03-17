In lieu of an actual press conference like the Los Angeles Chargers held with edge rusher Khalil Mack, the Bears on Wednesday issued a few comments from GM Ryan Poles on three free agents the team signed to date, including higher-priced three technique Larry Ogunjobe.

They issued the comments via their PR department's Twitter account and in each case he thanked the player's agent.

In Ogunjobe's case, there is no doubt about the role or effect they expect him to have on the defense because he is a three technique. The attacking position in a single-gap system is fairly obvious.

What isn't obvious is his condition. He is recovering from a season-ending foot injury suffered in the playoffs. No mention was made of his injury, recovery or length of rehab

"Larry embodies everything we are looking for in a Chicago Bear," Poles said in the statement. "His leadership, toughness, energy and violent style of play, on top of being so dominant at his position.

"We feel fortunate to add him 'to our front to set the tone for our defense."

From the way Poles described guard/center Lucas Patrick, it seems he'll be counted on to bring some necessary intestinal fortitude and a sense of purpose to the line.

The way the Bears line failed to come to Justin Fields' assistance against Minnesota when he was knocked to the ground out of bounds on a play is something on film no coaching staff or GM wants to see.

Patrick has played guard and center for the Packers but no mention was made of which position they acquired him to play. There is an obvious opening at right guard.

"Lucas is more than just a football player, he is going to add leadership to our offensive line and raise the standard of how the Chicago Bears will play with grit, tenacity and finish," Poles said in the statement. "He is a glue guy in the locker room and on the field and we are fortunate to have him in orange and blue."

Morrow's strength was enough speed to cover in passing situations almost like a defensive back, as he had three more pass breakups (20) than Roquan Smith has and played 1,200 fewer snaps.

However, Morrow missed all of last season with the Raiders due to an ankle injury and no mention was made of his status in recovery from the injury.

"In Nicholas we are getting a linebacker that plays the game fast and he is instinctive and intelligent," Poles said in the statement. "He attacks the game with an edge and a mindset to be great.

"It is going to be exciting to see him come in and improve our defense with that mentality."

The Bears completed Day 3 without adding a cornerback, and actually lost two when they had Artie Burns sign with Seattle and when they failed to tender an offer to restricted free agent Xavier Crawford.

Nor have they signed a safety and have only Eddie Jackson under contract at the moment.

Among the cornerbacks still on the market are higher-priced players like Carolina's Stephon Gilmore and Green Bay's Rasul Douglas.

The bulk of the cornerback crop remains untouched as only three players had signed deals with average annual values over $4 million according to Spotrac.com. Those players were J.C. Jackson ($16.5 million) with the Chargers, Charvarius Ward with San Francisco ($13.5 million) and Darious Williams with Jacksonville ($10 million).

Five safeties had signed deals averaging more than $5.25 million: Marcus Williams with Baltimore ($14 million), D.J. Reed with the Jets ($11 million), Justin Reid with the Chiefs ($10.5 million), Jordan Whitehead with the Jets ($7.25 million) and Marcus Maye with the Saints ($9.5 million).

Tyrann Mathieu is among the remaining top unsigned safeties.

Also untouched by the Bears has been wide receiver, a huge need considering Darnell Mooney and Dazz Newsome are the only receivers on the roster who caught passes last year. JuJu Smith-Schuster remains prominent on the board at the moment.

