Bears Need New Receivers to Learn as Fast as They Run

It's a great track team but can they catch a pass?

Breshad Perriman had his first practice on Monday with the Bears, and joins a group which includes Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd and Nsimba Webster as receivers who have run sub-4.4 second in the 40-yard dash. Perriman, Goodwin and Byrd all have been clocked in the 4.2s.

As wide receiver Allen Robinson pointed out, there's more to it than this.

"You know, I mean at the end of the day it's about being on the details and making plays and things like that," wide receiver Allen Robinson said. "But us having some speed guys, at the end of the day we all have to go out there and execute anyway, you know?

"So, but again I think having speed does give us the ability to stretch the field and do different things when it comes to just kind of like plays and stuff like that."

Executing those plays is the key.

Otherwise Perriman wouldn't be on his seventh team in six years, Byrd wouldn't be on his fourth team in five years and Goodwin his fourth team—the former 49er and Bills receiver was traded to Philadelphia but the Eagles got out of the trade after he opted out, then he was cut and landed in Chicago.

"I think that if we stay on our P's and Q's each and every day, and stay on our details and put in the work, I think we should have a good year as a (receiver) room," Robinson said.

The Bears do have Mooney, whose route running and hands have been impeccable so far in his brief career. It's getting the others up to speed on the offense or continuing to work at fundamentals that will be key.

"I think it's probably pretty rare for anybody to have three guys listed at 4.2, a legit 4.2," wide receivers coach Mike Furrey said. "I saw, you know Breshad opened up a little bit out there (Monday) and talking to some of my friends around the league that have coached him, you know the speed is real.

"And so to have those guys in Mooney and those other guys that can run in that room, the scout team and those regular guys there's a lot of speed out there."

Practice squad receiver Jon'Vea Johnson has run sub-4.4 as well.

Furrey, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo have to try to integrate these new players within a system when their strengths are running and not necessarily running routes or running and catching in a way to beat a defense.

"I think the main thing just from my experience of being around guys is just don't confuse them, let them play," Furrey said. "Let them play, let them feel comfortable and let them play as fast as they possibly can.

"When they start thinking too much, where to line up, all those kind of things it slows you down, it slows everybody down and if you slow that trait down now you've just got an average guy out there that can run. So I think it's just putting them in situations where they feel free, and they feel comfortable and let them go play."

The difficult aspect of this might be the offensive approach this year.

The Bears have aimed at getting as many receivers educated enough in the offense to play multiple positions. They can be less predictable this way.

They know Mooney has taken to this well and Robinson already had. They'll need to see these new receivers pick up the offense and all the positions fast.

So far, Furrey thinks it's possible.

"I think they're doing a great job of really being able to be interchangeable, being able to help each other out, being able to go in and adapt to whatever we're asking them to do," Furrey said.

At least the work ethic is there.

"It's such a cool group that we have (seen it) in regards to the guys just feeding off of each other, wanting to work, wanting to get better, wanting to go in and do whatever we can ask them to do and I think just allowing all of them to play as fast as possible," Furrey said.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven