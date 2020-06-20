Bears' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Thomas Ives | WR

Last summer Thomas Ives became one of the fan favorites at Soldier Field in preseason.

At least it sounded that way from the crowd, but considering he played high school ball at Hinsdale Central the enthusiasm was understandable.

Ives played well enough in preseason to capture the attention of Chicago Bears coaches and wound up on the practice squad.

At 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, Ives was more than just a local favorite. He uses his frame well and beyond having good size and nice hands, Ives also can run.

In the predraft process he turned in a 4.48-second clocking in the 40-yard dash at a pro day. Actually, he ran one 4.57 and another 4.40. So the 4.48 sasn't exact.

Ives is a bit reminiscent of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow, who averaged 18.3 yards on 12 receptions last year as a 6-4, 209-pound receiver from South Elgin High in Illinois. He's been around on practice squads and made some nice plays when given a chance by using his height, athleticism and deceptive speed.

At Colgate Ives didn't have a long career with big numbers. He made 63 receptions for 865 yards with a 16.3-yard average and nine touchdowns.

The reason for Soldier Field fan reaction last summer to Ives was his production, not just his local roots.

He led the Bears in receptions with nine and had 148 receiving yards.

There's no denying Ives would have a difficult time just making it back onto the practice squad this season.

The Bears have added Darnell Mooney and Ted Ginn Jr., who both figure to make the roster. Cordarrelle Patterson, Javon Wims and Riley Ridley will be fighting for what might be six roster spots, or seven.

The practice squad has expanded by two this year and Ives might need that to be around for a year of practicing against the talent he hopes can eventually improve his skills enough to make the regular roster.

Thomas Ives at a Glance

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 218 pounds

Key statistics: The 16.4 yards per catch Ives averaged last preseason was the third best in the NFL.

Roster Chances: On a scale of 1-5, a 1. Too much competition exist from experienced receivers.

Projection: Practice squad player

